Eagles name Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Unlike last year, Philadelphia Eagles fans won't have to spend the offseason wondering about the team's plans at quarterback. General manager Howie Roseman announced on Wednesday that Jalen Hurts will be starting under center for the 2022 season.

"We wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that," Roseman said. He then gave a simple "yes" when asked if that meant Hurts would be the starter in 2022.

In his comments to the media, Roseman focused on Hurts' growth as a player both on and off the field, saying that he was "impressed" by Hurts' work ethic and leadership.

Naming him as the starting QB now give the Eagles a leg up in draft planning. With Hurts installed, they can focus on surrounding him with young talent that will help him on the field. And with three first-round picks in 2022, they can get him a lot of help.

"We got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop." - Howie Roseman on @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/GKAwWr5rte — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2022

In his first year as a full-time starting QB, Hurts had a 61 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 784 yards and set the Eagles' single-season record for QB rushing touchdowns with 10.

Hurts' journey to 2022 starter

Hurts, 23, was the Eagles' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and his arrival ended up changing everything. Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz was reportedly upset that the team picked a QB in the draft, and that created a rift between him and essentially everyone who wasn't a player. He and former head coach Doug Pederson reportedly stopped talking, Wentz's play became abysmal, and he was eventually benched in favor of Hurts. The Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2021 season.

Story continues

All that "Hard Knocks" style drama opened the door for Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, to be the starting QB in 2021 as first-time head coach Nick Sirianni took the reins. It wasn't a smooth beginning for either Hurts or Sirianni, with the team sinking to a 2-5 record and Hurts struggling mightily.

The Eagles have named Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback for 2022. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What happened next is the reason Roseman and Sirianni decided Hurts was their guy so quickly after their wild-card loss: Hurts got better. Not just a little better, but significantly better. Sirianni and his coaches turned the Eagles into a run-heavy team and Hurts flourished as a mobile quarterback.

Hurts' abysmal performance in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely brought up a lot of questions about his ultimate future with the team, but there's no question he earned his spot as starting QB for 2022. Now the Eagles can move forward with a plan and leave any questions about 2023 and beyond unanswered — at least for now.