The NFL’s Dwayne Haskins Spent His First Million on a Bentley and a House

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn't make his first career start until week nine of the 2019 NFL season, but he was cashing checks from his rookie contract long before then. And in the first episode of "My First Million," Haskins breaks down exactly how he spent his money after he was selected as a first-round pick, No. 15 overall, out of Ohio State.

As it turns out, Haskins didn't work a lot of jobs growing up, unless you count the act of assisting at a couple of football camps. NFL quarterback is, technically, his first real gig. He says when he was drafted, the first question he had for his agent was, understandably, when do I get paid? Once that actually happened, Haskins put 70 percent of his first paycheck away...and then bought a car. Specifically, a Bentley Bentayga, custom matte black, red interior. "It's my baby," Haskins says. "I call it the Batmobile." His Bentley presumably costs a little less than the Batmobile, but it's not cheap either: $250,000.

Post car-investment, Haskins set about buying his mom a house, something he'd always dreamed of doing. It ran Haskins a cool $750,000, but since that was a gift for someone else, he doesn't count it as part of how he truly spent his first million (we agree). Along those lines, he's also helping his sister, an aspiring actress, pay for college.

As for the rest of his rookie spending history? There's $70,000 worth of jewelry, including the Patek Philippe on his wrist, plus closet’s worth of of new clothes and suits, artwork for his basement, some wildly expensive team dinners, and assorted costs for his upcoming first-ever international vacation destination. Also, a whole bunch of taxes owed.

Below, check out the full breakdown from Dwayne Haskins.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the Great Houston Rockets Experiment

The biggest surprise of the zaniest NBA offseason ever was the reunion of James Harden and Russell Westbrook—two former teammates who happen to be two of the steeziest brodies on the planet. With a couple of MVPs, almost 200 triple-doubles, and a gazillion wild tunnel outfits between them, the question remains: Can the great Houston Rockets backcourt experiment actually work?

