NFL dream comes true for BC Central grad Bouyer-Randle; signed to Tampa Bay practice squad

The dream was to be a part of the NFL when the 2023 season started.

That dream has come true for Battle Creek's Brandon Bouyer-Randle.

The 2016 Battle Creek Central graduate signed his NFL contract to become a member of the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday as Bouyer-Randle experienced a moment he had been thinking about his entire life.

"It feels good to sign, it feels good," Bouyer-Randle said via the phone from Tampa Bay training camp on Wednesday. "I got the verbal Tuesday that they were going to sign me to the practice squad if I cleared waivers. But actually signing the paper means it is really happening. It's really cool.. It's like a relief. I was able to accomplish what I set out to do."

Bouyer-Randle, who played his final year of college football at the University of Connecticut, signed as an undrafted free agent with Tampa Bay following the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker has played in all three preseason games for Tampa Bay this month. The Buccaneers will open its 2023 NFL season on Sept. 10 at Minnesota.

"Being out there, executing, doing my job, making a few plays. I think that's what got me on the team," Bouyer-Randle said. "I felt like in the Steelers game, my first preseason game, I feel like I opened up some eyes, showing my ability to play at a high level. The remainder of the preseason, I just did my job on the field and that was enough to show them I belonged in this league."

Bouyer-Randle began his dream of one day making an NFL roster when he signed with Michigan State University after being a high school All-American at BCC. After a redshirt year, plus three years on the field at MSU as an edge linebacker, Bouyer-Randle looked for a better opportunity by entering the transfer portal and signing with Texas Tech.

After becoming a starter for the Red Raiders, and getting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, Bouyer-Randle transferred again to play at UConn. There, he had nearly 100 tackles as an outside linebacker last season, including a breakout performance against the University of Michigan, and helped UConn get to a bowl game.

Bouyer-Randle is the first BCC graduate to sign as a free agent or be invited to an NFL camp since Larry Caper II and Anthony Rashad White in 2013. He is the first player from Battle Creek to make an NFL regular season roster or practice squad roster during a season since Lakeview's Donnie Ernsberger first did it in 2018. He was last on an NFL roster for the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

"It's been a long journey. I had a journey that was a little bit different to get here, but I feel like I always knew I could do it. I could make it and I could get to the league," Bouyer-Randle said. "I had faith and no matter what obstacles got in my way, I just kept going.

"Now my goal is to eventually get on the 53-man roster and eventually be an impact player in the league. I still have something to chase... I just feel like I am writing this crazy story and I just have to keep going and this is just the midway point now. I still got a lot of story to write."

