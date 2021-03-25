NFL draft: WKU big man plans to be the next college-hoops-to-TE convert

Eric Edholm
·11 min read

Carson Williams sat on the Western Kentucky bench on March 13, his immediate fate in the hands of his college basketball teammates. They faced North Texas in the Conference USA tournament final, with an NCAA tournament berth on the line. Odds were that the loser wouldn't make the Big Dance as an at-large bid.

The Hilltoppers, led by possible NBA first-round draft pick Charles Bassey, were tied in the final seconds. Williams, one of WKU’s best role players, found himself at one of the biggest crossroads in his life.

Win and the senior would move on with his teammates for WKU's first March Madness appearance since 2013. Lose and … Williams would immediately start his journey on what some thought was a hare-brained plan: to try out for the NFL.

“To make it even crazier," Williams told Yahoo Sports, "the last time I played football was in the eighth grade.”

Western Kentucky forward Carson Williams (22) played basketball two years for the Hilltoppers. (Photo by Steve Roberts/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Western Kentucky forward Carson Williams (22) played basketball two years for the Hilltoppers. (Photo by Steve Roberts/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

End of a basketball run at Western Kentucky

The game went to overtime, tied at 48. The rock fight continued before North Texas’ Javion Hamlet hit a runner to take the lead with 13.9 seconds remaining. It would end up being the game-winner. Williams’ NCAA tourney dreams were dashed, the third straight conference final loss for the Hilltoppers (although he did make the Big Dance as a freshman with Northern Kentucky in 2017, scoring 21 and grabbing nine boards against Kentucky in 2017, before transferring to WKU.)

Williams played well in the C-USA finals, scoring eight points and grabbing three boards, right around his season averages of 7.5 and 5.3. But his college hoops career had ended. Williams told the coaching staff that he wouldn’t join the rest of the team for its first-round NIT game against St. Mary’s, even if having to make that call ate at him.

Head coach Rick Stansbury did not view it as a betrayal.

“If there’s an ultimate team guy, it’s Carson Williams,” Stansbury said. “If he stayed and played with us, that would have put him behind doing what he really needs to do and focus on to be ready for that [pro day].”

Make no mistake, though: Had the Hilltoppers won the conference tournament, the plan would have changed.

“There’s no chance I would have opted out of the NCAA tournament,” Williams said. “It was a hard decision even for the NIT. But if we were in the Big Dance, I was going to be there.”

Who knows if Williams' football dreams could have gotten off the ground if they'd won. Everything now hinges on a pro-day performance in a sport he hasn't played in almost a decade.

Hatching his secret hoops-to-football plans

The NBA wasn't a realistic option for Williams, listed on the roster at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. He’s not the 6-11, 235-pound Bassey, a tailor-made big man for the league. Williams understood this; he knew playing professionally, perhaps overseas, was a possibility.

That's his fallback. Just a few days removed from his heartbreaking loss, Williams was well underway in a crash course to becoming a football prospect. With Western Kentucky’s pro day set for April 1 — no fooling — time is not on his side.

Williams has had the NFL dream “in the back of my mind for a few years now,” despite not having played football in high school or college. It was now or never.

“If I put everything into it and I fail, I can live with that,” Williams said by phone this week. “But if I don’t try and am always wondering ‘what if?’ then that would be hard to live with.”

Williams formally informed his coaches of his plans prior to the C-USA tournament. He initially told only a select few close to him, mostly family.

It wasn’t met with universal approval at first.

“It was a lot of … confusion,” he said. “Like, [they said] 'what are you talking about?' That type of reaction was pretty common from my family.

“But once they figured out that I might have a chance with it, that maybe it wasn’t as crazy as it sounded. I did get a lot of support after the [initial] surprise of it.”

That was about a year ago. Right after a chance meeting with another college-hoops-to-the-NFL conversion, one with a tie to Western Kentucky, helped give him the confidence to go all in.

New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant got his football journey started with a big pro-day workout at Western Kentucky. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant got his football journey started with a big pro day workout at Western Kentucky. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Williams' mentor? He's made the same leap before

New York Jets right tackle George Fant was working out back at his alma mater in the offseason last year, but in the Western Kentucky basketball weight room.

That made some sense. Yes, Fant played football for the Hilltoppers in 2015 as a blocking tight end, appearing in a handful of games and catching one pass for 7 yards. Fant was far more accomplished on the hardwood for WKU before that, averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds as a then 6-foot-6, 250-pound power forward.

Fant initially balked at the idea of playing pro football, even throwing away letters from NFL teams fascinated in his athleticism. He eventually gave it a go and shocked people with his pro day workout, running a 4.84-second 40-yard dash and vertical jumping 37 inches after bulking up to 296 pounds as an offensive tackle.

It worked. Fant earned a spot on the Seattle Seahawks’ roster and within six months injuries made him their starting left tackle, trying to block All-Pros Chandler Jones and Cameron Jordan. Less than five years after he made the plunge, Fant has started 38 career games for the Seahawks and Jets, who signed him last offseason to a three-year, $30 million deal.

So when Fant approached Williams and chatted him up in the Hilltoppers’ weight room, it was like a sign from above for Williams.

“He came up to me and asked if I ever thought about trying football,” Williams said.

Williams said yes, and they stayed in touch. From that point on, Fant has helped give Williams the confidence he needed to mimic Fant's hoops-to-football blueprint.

“George is a big reason I am doing this,” Williams said, having just come from a workout with the Jets tackle earlier that day. “He’s been a mentor to me throughout the process.”

Prepping for a last-minute pro day

With two weeks to prepare for a pro day that some athletes have spent five years prepping for, Williams needed to get familiar with the battery of drills (40-yard dash, 3-cone, the jumps, etc.) scouts come for, and start steering toward a position. Tight end? Offensive tackle? Something else?

For now, Williams is working out as a tight end, trying to pick up whatever scraps of positional work he can. As with Fant when he came out, those plans can change. He’s now a 320-pound tackle.

Williams said he’s the rare college athlete who is actually bigger than his listed height and weight on WKU's basketball roster.

“I’ve been 250 [pounds] since the beginning of basketball season. I am in the 255 range right now and between 6-5 and 6-6,” he said.

That helps Williams’ case. And it isn't lost on Williams that his and Fant’s stories aren't too different.

“We were playing basketball our senior seasons at about the same size," Williams said. "He was about 6-5, 6-6 and 250 himself. He thinks my athleticism will come out in the testing drills, just like his did.”

Jacob Davis agrees. He's the co-owner and director of performance at D1 Training in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the man tasked with whipping Williams into a different kind of shape. In less than a quarter of the normal time frame he gets with his clients.

“Traditionally, I have eight to 12 weeks with football players to get them ready for their pro days,” Davis said. "And they’ve played football [recently], so these drills aren’t foreign to them like they are to Carson.”

Shortly after the North Texas loss, Williams showed up ready for the gauntlet. Davis has him lifting weights four to five times per week, doing movement sessions on the field another four or five times a week and getting a crash course on the basics. Like getting in a football stance. And catching passes. All while not setting him back with an injury that could derail the whole operation.

Carson Williams (22) has had to go from basketball shape to football shape &#x002014; while learning a sport he hasn&#39;t played since eighth grade &#x002014; in a hurry. (Photo by Steve Roberts/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Carson Williams (22) has had to go from basketball shape to football shape — while learning a sport he hasn't played since eighth grade — in a hurry. (Photo by Steve Roberts/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“His body has been thrown for a loop,” Davis said. “Doing back-to-back lifting sessions two days in a row. In basketball season, you might get two lifts in during a week.

“And we’re not just working at tight end, either — there are going to be scouts at the pro day who might want to see him put his hand on the ground. I’m pretty much throwing the kitchen sink at him right now.”

The early returns have stunned Davis, who also oversaw Fant’s transformation from football neophyte to high-end NFL tackle.

“I give George [crap] for this, but I think if we measured George and Carson at the same points [in their development], I gotta say — even though I think George would disagree with this — that Carson is a better athlete now than George was then.

“And George is a phenomenal athlete,” Davis said.

So what can we expect, testing-wise, from Williams at the pro day?

“People [in the NFL] are aware of his skill set,” Davis said, without giving too many specifics. “They also are aware of him having about two weeks of training.

"I think the expectation is low. But the wow factor is going to be off the charts, man.”

How Carson Williams can make it to an NFL roster

The college basketball-to-NFL-tight-end conversion is a well-worn highway in recent years.

Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham are the big ones. Others include Darren Fells, Julius Thomas, Mo Alie-Cox and Rico Gathers. Other athletes such as Julius Peppers and Fant have found success at different positions.

Fant did it the hard way, as an undrafted free agent, which is almost certainly the path Williams must take. And if it means putting on nearly 70 pounds and moving to offensive tackle, as Fant has done, then Williams is game.

“If a team wants me to do that," Williams said, "that’s what I’ll do.”

Davis believes Williams could go the Fant route if needed, but says Williams might be more easily projectable now to tight end.

“I think if he can get to a team that will teach him the fundamentals of the position, George absolutely has the physical ability to play tight end in the NFL,” Davis said. “I’m saying [Williams] belongs alongside some of the great athletes at that position, Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Very similar physical [traits] to those top guys.

“It’s down to the lack of football knowledge and experience right now.”

As far as the jumping and the short-area quickness drills, “that’s where his basketball athleticism and explosive-movement skill can take over. I think if you look at the higher end for the [scouting combine testing] at tight end, Carson is going to be right in that range for all of them.”

Williams added: "I think my workouts are going to be strong. Obviously, there is that thought in the back of my mind, will [scouts] think, ‘This guy has never played football before?’ I don’t know. I can’t control that.

"Hopefully, I can just open some of their eyes and not let them think I can’t do it. I just want to have that one team take a chance on me."

If it works out in the end for Williams, the blow of leaving his basketball teammates behind will lessen. For now, he's just a fan. Williams will watch his former teammates play Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in the second round of the NIT from the same spot he watched the St. Mary's win: his couch.

"Watching the St. Mary’s game from home was … it was weird. Not being out there with them, it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling," he said. "But I’ve been hearing I should play football since I played in eighth grade. Even a few coaches in our conference said that.

"So why not give it a try?"

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Colin Cowherd on Matt Nagy: He needs to escape the Chicago Bears

    Colin Cowherd believes Matt Nagy is a good coach and should leave the Chicago Bears organization.

  • Keanu Reeves is writing a graphic novel

    Keanu Reeves is writing a graphic novel, and it looks insane!

  • U.S.-China Tensions Are Rising. Nike Stock Is Paying the Price.

    Tech CEOs to propose better tactics for fighting disinformation online, Fidelity seeks approval for a Bitcoin ETF, Britain and EU are headed for a vaccine truce, and other news to start your day.

  • Oscar De La Hoya on his comeback to the ring and Ryan Garcia

    Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya discusses what’s next for boxing superstar Ryan Garcia and his comeback to the ring.

  • Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey leaving for another job in South Carolina

    He led Winthrop to a Big South tournament championship and an NCAA tournament appearance this season.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Mizzou LB Nick Bolton is big hitter who also can cover

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 40, an old-school hitter with some new-school skills.

  • Raptors asking price for Kyle Lowry from Sixers has been revealed

    The Philadelphia 76ers asking price for Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors has been revealed.

  • How some Asian-American parents are broaching discussions of recent racist attacks with their kids

    After the Atlanta shootings, parents are talking to their kids about the rash of anti-Asian attacks. Here's what to say, according to an expert.

  • Bungled hearing delays GOP voting restriction bill in Texas

    A procedural gaffe on Thursday forced the abrupt end of a Texas House hearing on a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill and at least temporarily deprived more than 100 people of the chance to testify about it, including some who said they had driven hundreds of miles to be there. During the hearing, Cain said it was meant to “prevent voter fraud,” which is extremely rare. Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee and who authored the bill, called a premature end to the hearing, explaining that parliamentary rules prevented him from continuing it after he called for a recess without setting a time to return.

  • Dr. Allen Sills: COVID-19 vaccine 'not mandatory' for NFL players, staff

    NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory for players, coaches or staff.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • NFL: Favre says he wanted to kill himself after quitting painkillers

    Favre became dependant on painkillers while dealing with injuries in 1994. "I was as low as I possibly could be," Favre said on an episode of his podcast. Favre began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 before moving to the Packers, where he established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time during a 16-season spell.

  • UFC Vegas 22 bonuses: Four knockouts bring home $50,000

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

  • Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors broke a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 135-111 rout of the Denver Nuggets. Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26. OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime for the Raptors, and Norman Powell added 22.

  • Zach LaVine with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/24/2021

  • Rockets approach dubious NBA history with 20th straight loss

    There's hope on the schedule in the form of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

  • NBA roundup: Jazz rout star-less Nets

    Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.

  • USMNT’s Berhalter: No Pulisic injury; Dest-Pulisic on left ‘difficult to handle’

    "If we can get [Dest and Pulisic] passing, moving, having the intention to get behind the backline, it will be really difficult to handle," Berhalter said.

  • Penn State LB Micah Parsons wows at pro day: 'I’m the most versatile player in this class'

    Of off-field concerns dating back to high school, Micah Parsons said, "If someone's going to judge me over that, I'd rather not be in their program"