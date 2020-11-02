NFL draft winners and losers: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance swapping spots in QB pecking order?

Even with a near upset at Clemson and a shootout between Texas and Oklahoma State, it was a fairly mundane week from a draft-prospect perspective. Still, there was plenty to discuss from the week that was — plus, some bigger-picture observations about how the 2021 NFL draft class is shaping up.

Here are this week’s winners and losers:

Winners

BYU QB Zach Wilson

On Saturday, Wilson turned in his statistically worst game of the season — 18 of 32 passing (56.3 percent) for 224 yards, with three TDs and his first interception since the season-opening game. Wilson also ran five times for 35 yards and a score.

The pick ended a streak of 184 pass attempts without an interception, which set a school mark. It came on a bad decision — Wilson threw the ball late and short, a bad combo. It also set up Western Kentucky’s only TD of the game.

It came late in the third quarter when BYU was up 35-3. I call these “Mahomes interceptions,” in that they’re riskier-than-normal throws when a quarterback can afford to take those chances. Somewhat forgivable? Yes.

Wilson’s jaw-dropping throws stood out as he seems to have on a weekly basis. He’s playing with an incredible amount of confidence . Wilson looks like a man who believes his team can score on every drive, and the Cougars did just that early on, scoring TDs on their first five possessions before that pick (and two field goals after it).

Wilson should have had closer to 350 yards passing. Pro Football Focus credited three drops in the game, and two of them were potentially huge gains.

Here was the first — it looked like wideout Dax Milne underestimated Wilson’s arm strength, as Wilson launched the ball from his own 35-yard line and it came down around the WKU 2-yard line. Just a little 58-yard flick for you pass-distance charters at home.

View photos This is an impressive pass, even if it fell incomplete. More

And here was the second:

Incomplete but lol who cares pic.twitter.com/IkwfvLk3hz — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) November 1, 2020

Remind you of anyone? At one point during his freshman year, Wilson was called the “Mormon Manziel.” That’s old and tired. It’s hard not to see a little Aaron Rodgers in that release.

We promise not to get too punch drunk on Wilson’s high-end throws and ignore whatever bad stuff is out there. But we mocked Wilson at No. 6 overall last week to the Minnesota Vikings for a reason: He absolutely has a chance to land in the top 10, alongside some of the 2021 NFL draft’s elite QBs (more on this below).

Even in bad games by his standards, Wilson manages to impress in multiple ways.

Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Toney had seven touches against Missouri. Three ended up in the end zone. All three were shockingly good plays, too. Just watch …

Here’s the first TD — count the missed tackles:

On No. 2, Toney burned a Mizzou DB in zone coverage. It was nice.

Let’s fast forward to touchdown No. 3:

Kadarius Toney is pure electricity with the ball in his hands.

His stock will be interesting as hell to watch, every NFL team wants a guy who can do what he does. pic.twitter.com/1NziSoLPqJ — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 1, 2020

Last year, Toney’s diet was far more streamlined — mostly screens, end arounds and such. The athleticism on those plays was obvious; after all, Miami safety Hamsah Nasirildeen suffered a torn ACL trying to tackle him last season.

Toney’s work last year, when he was held back considerably by a shoulder injury, earned him mostly Day 3 grades in NFL scouting departments. He looks like a different level of beast this year.

If you’re sorting through the shifty, quick receivers in the 2021 class, you’re going to want to add Toney’s list to the name. His physique looks more defined, and he can handle the Percy Harvin-type role better as a hybrid runner-receiver-returner. Toney has the short-area burst, body control and change-of-direction skill that any NFL team should love to have in the Day 2 range.

