NFL draft winners and losers: Why Trevor Lawrence's dimes vs. The Citadel actually matter

This was the last weekend of college football (we think) where the heavyweights won’t mostly be on the outside looking in. So it was a tough weekend of action, one that was marred by the late cancelation of Baylor-Houston.

Undeterred, we still unearthed a few prospect gems you might want to check out. And yes, we even revisited a few very well-known ones. Including one special quarterback who leads off our 2021 NFL draft winners for the week.

Winners

Trevor Lawrence — yes, even against The Citadel

There’s always the question of grading an elite prospect on an elite team facing lesser competition: Does it matter?

The answer is yes.

If you would be open to knocking a player such as Trevor Lawrence or a team such as Clemson had they struggled against The Citadel, then we have to be prepared to give them proper due for looking good against overmatched teams, even if that’s what’s expected.

Lawrence made some gorgeous throws against the Bulldogs — NFL throws, and high-level ones at that. In fact, we’re not even going to put his stats here; forget those for a minute.

Watch these two throws and tell me this is not a special talent.

Big boy throw from Trevor Lawrence on Clemson’s opening TD drive. pic.twitter.com/bx9lqhM34n — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) September 19, 2020

Yes, level of competition matters. No, you don’t want to overvalue a performance such as this. But scouting prospects is a great deal about evaluating traits. And Lawrence is oozing with traits. These dimes came against good coverage, too, so perhaps we’re not even giving The Citadel enough credit, relatively speaking.

There’s always a chance that Lawrence doesn’t go No. 1 overall in 2021, and the situation has changed with the Big Ten returning and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields getting to showcase his skills.

But from our vantage point, it has been a long time since a quarterback entered his final college season with Lawrence’s combination of arm, size, athleticism, high-end diagnostic skill and the toughness he showed in the two playoff games last season.

Throws such as the two he made against Clemson are the kinds of things NFL evaluators will remember more than they will the uniform of the team against which they came.

UCF WR Tre Nixon

Let’s revisit the 2017 Ole Miss football team a moment, shall we? And no, this isn’t about Hugh Freeze’s cell phone.

It’s about the extraordinary wealth of talent the 6-6 Rebels — who lost by 63 to Bama that year — had on their roster. In addition to some solid defensive prospects and two quarterbacks who ended up on NFL rosters, the skill-position depth and talent was also remarkable.

DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Van Jefferson were on that club, all now playing major roles on their respective NFL clubs. DaMarkus Lodge, who also was on that team, was on the Bengals’ roster this offseason. And those Rebels also featured future NFL players at running back (Jordan Wilkins), tight end (Dawson Knox) and tackle (Greg Little).

Located way down on the depth chart was redshirt freshman wideout Tre Nixon, who later would transfer to UCF after catching only one pass at Ole Miss. I has taken some time, but Nixon is starting to show that the 4-star Rivals rating he earned in high school is befitting of his ability.

Nixon was a standout in the Knights’ 49-21 win over Georgia Tech, catching four passes (on five targets) for 80 yards and two scores. His first TD capped a drive Nixon set up with a pretty 49-yard catch and run on a deep post, and his second was an over-the-shoulder beauty after he beat press-man coverage.

Entering the season, Nixon was earning Day 3 summer grades from scouts and will have to answer questions about his slender build (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and whether he has the speed to be a deep threat in the NFL.

His well-polished footwork was on display last season, as well as in the 2020 opener. His quick feet and crafty route running allow him to separate, and Nixon’s short-area quickness is good for a player with his length.

After living in the shadows of that talented Ole Miss crew for a year — and for the past few years with 2020 Buffalo Bills third-rounder Gabriel Davis at UCF — Nixon could be in line for his best season yet in an explosive offense engineered by coach Josh Heupel and QB Dillon Gabriel.

