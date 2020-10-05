NFL draft winners and losers: Which QBs are rising and falling so far?

We’ve weathered the early part of the 2020 college football season, one marred by canceled games, opt outs, opt-back-ins and several other twists and turns.

And long with that turbulence has come some quarterback movement as it pertains to the 2021 NFL draft picture. Some have helped their cases; others have not; and others still have yet to get going on their season.

But we thought for this week’s NFL draft “Winners and Losers” column we’d try to restack the quarterback picture a bit based on what has transpired to date.

The top remains relatively unchanged, but the middle of the QB pack appears to have shifted through the early going. So let’s do our best to re-slot them as things stand now.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

He’s still No. 1 — by several lengths. Back in early September, we speculated how Lawrence possibly could fall from that lofty perch. Well, none of that has happened yet.

Lawrence looks great. He’s dialed in. He looks better than he did at the start of the 2019 season. Lawrence has now gone 314 consecutive passes without throwing an interception.

Oh, and he’s completing 73.3 percent of his passes, averaging 11.3 yards per attempt, has seven TD passes (on 75 attempts) and three more scores rushing.

As of now, Lawrence looks to be as good a QB prospect that has entered the college ranks since Andrew Luck.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

He hasn’t played, obviously, but we’re a little less than three weeks removed from his season opener against Nebraska.

Fields has the weapons, the offensive line and the play-calling wizard in Ryan Day to help lift him above the lofty heights Fields reached in 2019. We can’t wait to see what he has to offer now that the Big Ten is back in action.

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

As we wrote prior to Saturday, Lance’s evaluation will be one of the trickier ones we can recall should he declare (as expected) for the 2021 class.

And slightly as unfair as it is to say, Lance’s so-so performance against Arkansas State might slightly cloud the picture a bit, as he looked a bit rusty at times. Lance finished the game 15 of 30 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing 15 times for 143 yards and two scores.

His 54-yard TD run on the second play of the third quarter showed just how physical and dynamic an athlete he is.

Lance’s career mark moved to 17-0 in the comeback victory, but his streak of passes without an interception ended at 307. His accuracy and touch seemed to be a bit off, but that’s not shocking considering the unique circumstances of the one-off game.

Some teams will have Lance ahead of Fields. Others could have it the other way around, as Lance’s tantalizing talent is just that good. Watching how this stacking ends up, with Lance all but done and Fields just getting started, will be a fascinating thing to watch play out over the months to come.

Kyle Trask, Florida

When we wrote about the possibility of the “next Joe Burrow” emerging in college football this season, Trask was one of the first names we mentioned. (While noting that there likely would be no next Joe Burrow, who was the Halley’s Comet of NFL prospects quite honestly.)

But Trask has started out the season hot, completing 51 of 71 passes (71.8 percent) for 684 yards (9.6 yards per attempt) with a 10-1 TD-INT ratio. Having the kinds of weapons Florida does wil cast doubt on Trask’s true upside, as it will for Alabama QB Mac Jones (see below).

However, if there’s a quarterback whom we think has a chance to vault into the first-round picture as QB4 in 2021, it’s Trask. He has the build, the makeup, the solid arm talent, the ball placement on his throws and the poise to impress NFL evaluators.

