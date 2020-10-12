NFL draft winners and losers: Two SEC quarterbacks help their causes in big wins

This past weekend delivered probably the most exciting college football experience of the season, and it also provided some interesting developments on the NFL draft front as well.

We had plenty of options to choose from, but here are some of the standouts who helped themselves most — plus a few who failed to improve their draft stocks.

Winners

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Opinions on Jones this summer were decidedly mixed, as Tua Tagovailoa’s replacement was a bit up and down last season in relief and viewed more as a low-ceiling caretaker of an offense that had 5-star recruits at every other position. In fact, there was plenty of talk — even among NFL evaluators — about Jones possibly being benched in favor of Bama’s highly touted true freshman recruit, Bryce Young.

But to this point of the season, Jones has been fantastic. He might not be the world’s most talented QB prospect, and he only possesses average physical traits, but Jones appears to have improved his confidence, his command and even his arm strength this season.

With each game, he’s stepped up his performance incrementally. It doesn’t hurt that Jones has two possible 2021 first-round wide receivers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. (And sophomore John Metchie II also has been terrific.) Bama also has a star-studded offensive line, and one of the best backs in the country in Najee Harris.

Alabama QB Mac Jones, left, had another strong game against Ole Miss. (Photo by Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

But Jones is attacking better vertically, completing a tremendous 9 of 13 passes for 443 yards and four TDs on passes traveling 20 yards or longer downfield, per Pro Football Focus. And rarely have we see see Waddle, Smith or Metchie needing to slow up to catch those passes, either; Jones’ touch and placement has been very strong.

In the shootout win over Ole Miss on Saturday, Jones completed 28 of 32 passes (with one drop and one pass batted down) for 417 yards and two touchdown passes. For the season, he’s completed 66 of 83 passes (79.5 percent!) for 1,101 yards, with an 8-1 TD-INT ratio.

And we love that he’s had a different go-to receiver each of the team’s three games so far. On Saturday, it was Smith (13-164-1 receiving). Against Texas A&M, it was Metchie (5-181-2). And at Missouri, Waddle (8-134-2) was Jones’ leading man.

It’s easy to say that Jones is swathed in offensive talent. But it’s hard for a quarterback to distribute the ball evenly to so many weapons — that’s a lot of mouths (and egos) to feed. So far, Jones has been brilliant with that.

Entering the season, Jones was viewed as a late-round option. And he’s still got one more year of eligibility. But should he come out early, we would not be surprised if he goes higher than that — and that he ends up outperforming quarterbacks who are selected ahead of him.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

As we wrote recently, Mond can be a tricky study. More than that, he can be downright frustrating to watch at times.

Blessed with high-end talent, Mond often will flash that ability with a handful of throws per game. But rarely does he turn in a mostly flawless performance — and less frequently, doing so against a strong opponent.

Saturday, however, was as good a game as we’ve watched from Mond in some time. He completed 25 of 35 passes (71.4 percent) against Florida for 338 yards, three TDs and no picks in the upset of Florida, leading four scoring drives in the final 20 minutes of action. Most importantly, Mond played in control and limited the heart-attack plays that sometimes mar his game.

Impressive TE Jalen Wydermyer and RB-WR Ainias Smith were Mond’s go-to targets the week prior against Alabama, but with the Gators committing to keeping those two under wraps, Mond put his faith in WR Caleb Chapman — who had a grand total of six receptions in four games over the past two years. Mond’s faith was rewarded, as Chapman had nine catches, 151 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score with less than five minutes remaining.

