NFL draft winners and losers: The Mississippi State prospect whom Mike Leach's arrival can help most

It was hard not to look agape at Mississippi State’s passing numbers under Mike Leach in its stunning upset of LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

QB K.J. Costello smashed his previous high for passing yards and attempts in the third quarter, ending up with 623 yards, five TDs and two picks. And WR Osirus Mitchell, who could be MSU’s first wide receiver drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996, ended up with seven grabs for 183 yards and two scores.

That’s more yards and TDs in one game with the Bulldogs than Costello had in his first three games of what would be his ill-fated (and injury-marred) final season at Stanford in 2019. Mitchell’s numbers were all career highs, too; it was also more receiving yards than he had in his final five games combined last season.

We’ll have more time examining both of their draft statues as the season goes on. Costello, who is two days younger than the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold, had some shaky moments in Saturday’s game and remains a flawed prospect. Mitchell didn’t suddenly become a complete receiver overnight.

But the player who really made an opinion-changing impression in that game from our view was RB Kylin Hill.

View photos Kylin Hill (8) made a huge impression in Mississippi State's upset of defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) More

As a veteran evaluator mentioned to us this summer, “The one who benefits most from Leach being there is the running back (Hill). He’ll have more catches this season than he has the first three years combined. It’s great for him because he won’t be adding those hard carries to his body, and he still can show he can catch the football and pass protect for a whole year.”

In his first three seasons, Hill caught 44 passes for 394 yards and five scores. In his 2020 opener, Hill caught eight passes for 152 yards and a TD. Check out the fine grab on the wheel route, followed by the tackle-breaking finish for the house call.

KYLIN HILL, STILL HERE



75-YARD TD



pic.twitter.com/8M7JBqOg9h — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2020

His 10 targets in the game were double his previous high — five vs. Louisiana Tech in 2018. He carried it only seven times for 34 yards on Saturday.

In Leach’s eight seasons at Washington State, his leading ball carrier finished each season with 127, 122, 92, 102, 107, 87, 87 and 85 carries, respectively, for an average of 101.1 per year. In a 10-game SEC schedule, Hill might not break the century mark this season. That likely means he’d enter the NFL with less tread on his tires than had he been in a more traditional offense, like the one last season where Hill carried the ball 242 times.

There were questions about Illinois State’s James Robinson coming out after he had only 15 receptions for 80 yards in 15 games in 2019. Robinson also lacked top-end speed (a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine), which resulted in the physical back going undrafted.

Clearly, the Jacksonville Jaguars found a gem in Robinson, who — prior to Monday’s Ravens-Chiefs game — ranks sixth in the NFL in rush yards (210) and tied for third in rushing TDs (three). But most notably, he’s shown he can catch the ball effectively, despite not being asked to do it much in college.

Robinson has 10 receptions (on 11 targets) for 129 yards through three games. That’s more receiving yards than he had in his final 22 college games. Hill and Robinson have some overlaps to their games, too, making this comparison even more apt.

Hill is being afforded the opportunity to be the receiver Robinson never had a chance to be in college, and at a higher level. And Robinson’s case serves as a great scouting reminder: just because a prospect hasn’t been asked to do something doesn't mean he can’t.

If Hill can continue to showcase his receiving ability like he did against LSU, as well as display improvement in his pass-protection skills, it’s going to bode extremely well for his draft outlook in what appears to be yet another strong RB class.