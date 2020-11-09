NFL draft winners and losers: Intriguing Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is on the rise

We have as close to a full college football season happening now, even with the slew of games canceled for COVID-related reasons. That last part is a bummer.

But seeing the Pac-12, MAC and other conferences return to action over the past week has been a game changer for fans and NFL scouts alike. It feels as close to a real season as we’ve had in 2020.

Here are some draft-related observations we have from this past weekend of action:

Winners

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

The QB hierarchy has been altered a bit since our summer projections, and one name in that mix we don’t want to overlook is Ridder. He’s going to be a bit polarizing in some circles, but Ridder possesses the size, live arm and athletic skill to be a very interesting prospect.

Ridder turned in a big first half in Cincinnati’s dominant win over Houston, as the Bearcats kept rolling on their impressive season. They’re a tough team to defend because of Ridder’s dual-threat skill, and I believe he’s helped his cause out as a prospect quite a bit this season.

Ridder’s final passing numbers (17 of 27 passing, 162 yards, one touchdown, one interception) don’t tell the whole story of how effective he was Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound passer sat most of the fourth quarter, had two very catchable passes dropped and his INT came on an end-of-half Hail Mary. Ridder also ran for 103 yards and three scores. Many of those yards came on scrambles, not designed runs, when there were no open receivers.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 38-10. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) More

I see Ridder somewhere on the Colin Kaepernick-Ryan Tannehill spectrum as a prospect, lacking the elite arm strength of Kaepernick and Tannehill’s passing rhythm. But with continued reps and development, Ridder could be a very interesting developmental passer.

There are three tiers shaping up for the 2021 class. At the top, to me, are Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson, in some order. Just below them is North Dakota State’s Trey Lance (although he might be in the uppermost category for some). Then there are Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones a tier below that.

Ridder could jump into that Trask-Jones tier, I believe. He’s not quite as polished as Jones and lacks their deeper passing touch and consistency now. But count me in on Ridder, who has become the prospect many were hoping Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond — who earned some second- and third-round grades this summer — would be.

QB-needy teams

Lawrence was great before his COVID diagnosis. Fields has been tremendous so far, with 12 incompletions (with four OSU drops) in 12 quarters of play — no matter who it was against, that’s absurd. Wilson has been one of the great stories of college football.

Trask is coming off his best game, even with a few dicey throws in harm’s way. Jones and Ridder have been success stories this season; both are on the rise as prospects.

For whatever QB prospects have disappointed this season, the 2021 class at the position looks highly promising. Perhaps we get four quarterbacks in the top 10 even, with Lawrence, Fields, Wilson and maybe Lance.

After that, there are three more who could land in the late-first-to-early-second range. Since the 2017 NFL draft, we’ve had three or more quarterbacks land in the top 15 selections every year. All signs point to 2021 being the same.

Not all of them will work out, of course. But we suspect teams won’t be dramatically reaching for QB prospects when they take them high next spring.

Miami QB D’Eriq King

His quest to be an NFL quarterback still has some big hurdles. But on Saturday against North Carolina State, we saw a very confident thrower who was thriving with the placement of his deep balls.

King’s passes came out on time, and they were dropped in the bread basket more often than not, allowing the receivers to catch them without breaking stride. Two of his best throws were his second TD pass of the game on a “go” route (where King was hit on the facemask right as he threw) and on a pretty slot fade TD throw on a little “smash” concept against two-high coverage to give the Hurricanes a 21-14 lead.

