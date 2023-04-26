NFL Draft: Will Levis shrugs off anonymous Reddit post claiming he's going first overall to Panthers

A 7-day-old Reddit account was all it took to throw the pre-NFL Draft process out of whack.

The fun began Tuesday, when a Reddit account with the username "SaleAgreeable2834" posted a message to the /r/sportsbook subreddit: "Will Levis is currently +4000 to be the first overall pick. Well ladies and gentleman, he's telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You're welcome."

This account had been opened the previous Tuesday, provided no evidence of a connection to Levis and has written nothing outside that post as of Wednesday. People still went with it.

The odds of the Kentucky quarterback going first overall rocketed up to +500 on BetMGM that day, though Alabama's Bryce Young remains the clear favorite at -1400. All rational discussion of Levis, already one of the more divisive prospects in the 2023 draft, went out the window.

The discourse finally reached the man himself Wednesday when Levis talked to reporters during an NFL service project in Kansas City. He had some good advice, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer:

"A user on Reddit said that you contacted your friends and family and told them you were going to Carolina No. 1. Can you comment on that? Is that true?" a reporter asked.

"All I've said is don't believe everything you read on the internet," Levis responded.

That's really all there is to say. If you're ready to bet money based on the word of a single anonymous Reddit account, a lot of people are going to have a lot of bridges to sell you in your life.

Where will Will Levis go in the 2023 NFL draft?

None of the above is to say Levis is definitively not going first overall, or that his spike in odds is 100% attributable to the Reddit post.

The pre-draft process is a constant dance of smokescreens, charlatans and outright lies. The Panthers, who have reportedly already decided who they're selecting, may really have landed on Levis and are planning to surprise everyone Thursday. Or a lot of other things could happen instead in one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory.

Just a few days earlier, Levis had become the favorite to go second overall to the Houston Texans or a team trading with the Houston Texans. Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald has the Texans picking him in his final mock draft.

Will Levis rumors have entered silly season ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Whoever takes Levis will be adding a quarterback who has nearly all the traits you like to see in a quarterback — size, arm strength, athleticism, pro-style experience — but without the college success you typically see from a top-5 pick. He posted a 65.4% completion percentage, 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games as a senior, with no All-SEC honors or major awards.

Quarterbacks have found success with worse stats and worse competition, though, and analysts have drooled over Levis' potential, especially after a pro day performance. All it takes is one team to think it can tap his potential, and we'll find out which team that is Thursday.