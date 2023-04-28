NFL Draft: Will Levis reportedly leaves Kansas City after falling out of first round

Reddit wasn't right about Will Levis' draft stock, after all. Not even close.

A Reddit thread this week claimed Levis, the quarterback of Kentucky, had been told he would be the first overall pick of the NFL draft. Even if that was a bit ridiculous, there was plenty of speculation that he could go as high as the second overall pick. Early Thursday morning, Levis was the betting favorite to go with the No. 2 overall pick. Even if that didn't happen, going in the top 10 seemed likely.

Instead, he had to wait a while to be picked. Long enough that he didn't bother staying on site.

After not hearing his name called at all in the first round, it was reported Friday morning by Kentucky Sports Radio that Levis was leaving Kansas City all together after a rough night spent squirming with his loved ones in the draft's green room.

Where did it go wrong for Will Levis?

Levis has the size and arm strength that NFL teams covet in quarterbacks. He also wasn't very productive his final season at Kentucky. Concerns about his accuracy and turnovers made him a divisive prospect in the days leading up to the draft.

Levis was never a realistic possibility to go first, despite Reddit rumors. But there was a chance he could have gone second to the Houston Texans. Instead, CJ Stroud was their pick. Then Anthony Richardson went No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, a team that was linked to Levis often before the draft. After that, teams that could have picked a quarterback like the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders passed. That started Levis slipping a bit.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By the time the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, drafting in the teens, passed on Levis he was in a total freefall. There were shots of him in the green room, even one of him getting a hug from his mom. It was reminiscent of Aaron Rodgers' uncomfortable wait to get drafted many years ago.

Levis isn't the first quarterback to slip in the draft. Some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, like Rodgers, had to wait to hear their name called.