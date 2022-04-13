NFL draft: Why Round 1 run on WRs feels likely — even if this class lacks a surefire star

If your favorite team needs a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, it would behoove them to act fast.

“There will be a run on receivers in the first (round), and they might go boom, boom, boom,” an AFC college scouting director told Yahoo Sports. “You’ll need to be on your toes, ready to jump when it starts.”

One reason for this is that for at least the fourth year in a row, the draft offers good talent at the position. There might not be a Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase in this year’s class, and you could make the argument that finding a CeeDee Lamb or Jaylen Waddle isn't assured, either.

“There’s good depth at the position, but I am not sure there’s one player who steps in right away as that true alpha (as a rookie),” the director added.

But another, more considerable reason for the potential frenzy at wide receiver appears to be what happened during the veteran portion of the offseason.

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Rams sent Robert Woods to the Titans — for a pittance, no less. Amari Cooper also was dealt, going from Dallas to Cleveland. And just last week, the Patriots traded for DeVante Parker from Miami, in a rare intradivisional trade.

Hill’s new contract pays him $30 million annually on average. Adams checks in at $28 million. Cooper ($20M) and Woods ($16.25M) carried big enough salaries that their former teams had to accept quarters on the dollar in return for their commensurate talent.

New money also flowed in at the position in free agency in March, with second- and third-tier receivers such as Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (three years, $30M), Russell Gage (three years, $30M), Zay Jones (three years, $24M) and Cedric Wilson (three years, $22.05M) all cashing in big time.

Add in extensions for players such as Stefon Diggs (four years, $96 million), Brandin Cooks (two years, $39.6M), D.J. Moore (three years, $61.9M), Mike Williams (three years, $60M) and Chris Godwin (three years, $60M), and it’s easy to see how bonkers the wide receiver market has gone.

“A lot of teams still need (receivers),” an AFC pro scout said. “Some teams were willing to spend there. Some weren’t. The ones that didn’t, or couldn’t, are gambling that 80 or 90% of the talent at 25% of the cost is worth the risk. It’ll be interesting.”

The problem with the 2022 NFL draft receiver class

It’s fair to say that we have another crop of very talented wide receivers in April’s draft pool. To have a single position be considered strong, relatively speaking, four cycles in a row is considered an unusual draft phenomenon.

It’s easy to talk about the past two years’ worth of receivers and overlook the impressive 2019 draft lot as well: DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, Diontae Johnson, Hunter Renfrow and others.

And that group has suddenly been thrust into the news lately because trade rumors have swirled recently around a few of them, including Metcalf, Samuel, McLaurin and A.J. Brown. Even if some of those deals don’t materialize this offseason, it’s clear what’s afoot here.

“All contract-driven,” the pro scout said. “Some teams just won’t pay there.”

Expect Ohio State WRs Garrett Wilson (5) and Chris Olave to go high in the 2022 NFL draft. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

But counting on an instant contributor — and more specifically, a ready-made star — from this year’s class shouldn’t be considered a foregone conclusion.

In conversations over the past few months with NFL evaluators, it’s clear that there is a healthy appreciation for the talent available. We could see six or more wide receivers taken in Round 1, followed by another eight to 10 who land in Rounds 2 and 3, which would keep up with the totals we’ve seen the past few drafts.

But there’s also hesitation to brand any of them instant coffee.

“The Ohio State kids (Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave) are going early, and they’ll come in ready to go. (Buckeyes WR coach Brian) Hartline really gets those guys ready for the league,” the director said. “But I don’t think either is doing what Ja’Marr Chase did last season.”

Injuries also factor in significantly.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams is in the running for WR1 honors in this class, but his ACL tear in January puts the start of his season in question. The same goes for his Bama teammate, John Metchie III, a possible Day 2 pick, who suffered an earlier ACL injury.

Another first-round likelihood, USC’s Drake London, suffered a season-ending ankle injury, unable to work out at the NFL combine or at the Trojans’ pro day. (He has a workout for NFL teams set for this Friday.)

There also are possible medical concerns — more of the chronic variety — for talented wideouts such as Georgia’s George Pickens, Clemson’s Justyn Ross, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, SMU’s Reggie Roberson, Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor and others.

Plus, there are some level-of-competition concerns that could slow a few higher-rated receivers’ development, such as Watson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert. It’s worth noting that Tolbert and Watson appeared to belong when matched against bigger-school talent at the Senior Bowl. But nearly all of the recent first-year stars at receiver (with 700-plus yards as rookies) played at Power Five programs.

Then there are case studies such as Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, a likely first-rounder with great size who was a do-it-all threat in college but whose pro projection isn’t crystal clear. He turned in some so-so testing numbers and likely will be asked to expand his route tree and play a different role than he did for the Razorbacks.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad group at all,” the director said, “but there are a few pitfalls here.”

How free agency helped boost draft receivers' stocks

Care to guess which team has the most salary-cap dollars committed to wide receivers for 2022? Here’s a hint: The answer might shock you.

The New York Giants, ladies and gentlemen, currently lead the NFL in most WR cap dollars at a stunning $40.9 million. That’s nearly 20% of their allotted salary for this coming season, with Kenny Golladay eating up more than half the Giants’ money this season at the position.

“That’s where you can get yourself in trouble,” the pro scout said. “(Golladay) gets hurt, the quarterback (Daniel Jones) struggles and you’re toast.”

The Giants paid big money for Kenny Golladay but have yet to receive commensurate value in his play. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Third on the 2022 WR money list are the Patriots at $39 million — and the next-highest team (Tennessee) is all the way down at $34 million committed to the position. The Patriots were so concerned about the health of the position that they felt compelled to trade with the rival Dolphins to land Parker.

Perhaps that’s a reflection of New England's worry about a Round 1 wide receiver run starting well before their 21st overall pick. Perhaps they’re not quite as fond of this group of wideouts as others are. Or maybe they saw some value in adding Parker, who has two years left on his deal and cap hits in the $6 million range, even at the cost of shipping multiple draft picks to a team within the division.

“Trading Tyreek (Hill) was a business decision. Trading Davante (Adams) was a business decision. If DK (Metcalf) or one of these other (receivers get traded), it’ll be a business decision, i.e. they won’t want to pay him,” the pro scout said. “With Tyreek and Davante, they’re established. But not everyone who got paid this offseason was, and some of those teams (signing them) will regret those contracts in a year or two.”

It used to be that quarterbacks got paid the most, followed by pass rushers and left tackles. Now receivers have infiltrated the top of the market in a huge way. Hill (12th), Adams (16th) and DeAndre Hopkins (18th) all rank in the top 20 NFL salaries by average per year. Pass rusher T.J. Watt (15th) and Joey Bosa (19th) are the only other non-quarterbacks in the top 20.

When Larry Fitzgerald signed an eight-year, $120 million extension in 2011, his first-year salary on that deal ate up 13.4% of the Cardinals' salary cap that season. No other wide receiver was above 10% then. Even as recently as 2018, only one receiver crossed that threshold — Odell Beckham, barely, at 10.2%.

For 2022, four receivers currently sit above the 10% mark (Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Cooper and Michael Thomas), with four more (Golladay, Hill, Allen Robinson and Tyler Lockett) barely below that level.

So now we have a draft cycle with a slew of teams owning multiple first-round picks: the Lions (Nos. 2 and 32), Texans (3 and 13), Jets (4 and 10), Giants (5 and 7), Eagles (15 and 18), Saints (16 and 19), Packers (22 and 28) and Chiefs (29 and 30).

“And you could argue almost all of them are looking at receiver,” the director said.

If that’s the case, our advice to them: Stay on your toes and be prepared to move up. With the number of big-name receivers changing teams and/or cashing in, the value of a first-round receiver contract is starting to creep up toward the quarterback sphere as a potential market inefficiency.

Chase, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, signed a rookie deal worth $30.8 million over the standard four-year span. DeVonta Smith, picked 10th overall, is signed for four years and $20.1 million. Rashod Bateman, picked near the end of Round 1 in 2021 at No. 27 overall, has a deal worth a mere $12.6 million.

Compare those to the high-end second and third wideouts are receiving, and it’s not hard to figure out why the positional value of a receiver on a rookie deal could push some of them higher in the draft than expected.

“I think the run starts somewhere near the back end of the top 10 picks and goes pretty quickly right after that,” the director said.