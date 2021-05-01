NFL draft: Why did the Rams have a Roger Goodell portrait on the wall of their Malibu draft room?

When ESPN cut to the Los Angeles Rams' "draft house," it seemed a bit barren. Just a chair, lamp, some pillows with Rams logos, and a presidential portrait of Roger Goodell.

Hold up, what?

👀 Goodell portrait in the Rams draft house! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7dAmOb73lM — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) May 1, 2021

Rams: Hey Commish, can we write off our Malibu draft house as an expense?



Goodell: On one condition. pic.twitter.com/sYy16bR1Lf — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 1, 2021

The Rams war room really has a Roger Goodell painting on the wall pic.twitter.com/STlsXUx8XD — Jacob Archer (@Jacob_Archer12) May 1, 2021

Let's unpack this.

Are the Rams trolling Goodell? Trying to get in good with him? Did they just miss him, as Goodell was in Cleveland?

Who painted it? Who ordered it to be done and why?

So many questions.

It's actually a pretty nice painting of Goodell. Hopefully when the Rams are done with it, they send it to him. Or, maybe if their draft picks end up hitting big, it'll be their new draft day good-luck charm. It really classed the place up.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was part of the Rams' draft room. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

