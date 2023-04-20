NFL draft: Who is favored to go with each of the top 5 picks?

The NFL draft prop market isn't exactly an accurate guide on who will be selected in which spot. Oddsmakers struggle to stay ahead of bettors on those props.

But a week before the NFL draft, it's still interesting to see which players are favored to go in the top five.

We have a pretty good idea who is going first overall. Then at No. 2, the draft gets unpredictable. Here are the BetMGM odds for each of the first five picks:

No. 1 overall: Bryce Young -2000

CJ Stroud was favored for a little while, and then the market shifted completely to Young. Stroud is next at +800, though it would be a shock if the Carolina Panthers picked anyone but Young. They've already said they aren't concerned with Young's size, which means he's a pretty easy pick.

No. 2 overall: Will Anderson +175

These odds shifted this week to make Anderson, the Alabama rush end, the favorite. The Houston Texans own the pick and it was assumed for most of the offseason that they'd go with a quarterback. But if they don't like Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, Anderson is a top-end prospect at a premium position. Stroud and Levis are tied for the second-best odds at +250. The shocker here would be Levis, though he has crept up the odds in recent days.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) is favored to be the second pick of next week's NFL draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

No. 3 overall: Will Anderson, Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud +250

Intrigue! There's a three-way tie for the third pick favorite. The Arizona Cardinals have the pick, and they presumably won't be drafting a quarterback since they have Kyler Murray. Anderson makes the most sense if they keep a pick, but there are a lot of quarterback-needy teams and one might trade up to grab one at No. 3.

No. 4 overall: Will Levis +150

The Indianapolis Colts must be giving off a Levis vibe. The Kentucky quarterback has ranked by most analysts as the fourth-best in the class. And it's possible quarterbacks to 1-2-3 ahead of the Colts, who need a quarterback (it's also possible the Colts trade up). The Colts might settle for Levis if he's the last of the four top quarterbacks available. Or they might really like Levis' raw talent and take him over other quarterbacks on the board. Stroud is second in the odds for the fourth pick at +250.

No. 5 overall: Jaxon Smith-Njigba -250

The Seattle Seahawks have this pick, thanks to the Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson. And Smith-Njigba is a big favorite to be the pick. JSN, a dangerous receiver from Ohio State who does most of his work out of the slot, would fit pretty well with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. There are two surprises with the fifth pick odds: Smith-Njigba being such a big favorite, and Boston College receiver Zay Flowers being the second favorite at +450. That would be a shocker.