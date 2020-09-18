NFL draft: Which schools produce most talent at each position? And which prospects are next?

People shop on busy streets, as they say. It applies to NFL scouting, too, as the league often will send scouts to places where draft-prospect fruit previously has been borne.

That’s why when we saw the NFL’s press release on Thursday that broke down where NFL players on Week 1 rosters attended college, it got us thinking: Who are the next prospects in line at the schools that have produced the most talent at each position?

There isn’t a surefire NFL prospects at each of these schools’ respective positions, but you might be surprised just how fruitful each of those spots continue to be.

Quarterback

North Carolina State — 4 (Philip Rivers, Mike Glennon, Ryan Finley, Jacoby Brissett)

Future NFL draft prospect: Devin Leary

This surprising QB factory also produced Russell Wilson, although feisty Wisconsin fans will fight you tooth and nail on that one. Rivers clearly is the most accomplished of the four listed above, although he clearly is in the twilight of his career, and none of the other three are starting in the league.

The bare truth here is that if there’s an NFL prospect at QB for the Wolfpack, we can’t definitively identify him. It’s probably Leary, who went through a five-start trial by fire last season and who has won the job for this season.

The redshirt sophomore will need to improve his accuracy after completing only 48 percent of his passes, but part of that was because the team often found itself trailing last season (and the coaches asked him to throw it 33 times a game). Leary has work to do before he’s on scouts’ radars.

Running back

Wisconsin — 7 (Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor, James White, Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, Alec Ingold, Derek Watt)

Future NFL draft prospect: Nakia Watson

Again, we’re not picking on the Badgers — great folks up there — but the school’s total is beefed up a tad with Wisconsin’s fullback trough. Still, Gordon and White have been mainstays in recent years, and Taylor has star potential. There’s little doubting the Badgers’ factory for NFL-caliber backs in recent decades.

Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) is the next in line for the Badgers.

We expect the team to divvy up the workload more this season, but Watson is most likely the next in line who will have a shot to be a pro. The 5-11, 229-pound redshirt sophomore was effective as a changeup to Taylor last season (74 rushes, 331 yards, two touchdowns last season).

Then again, do-it-all guy Garrett Groshek is the type of try-hard performer whom we could see going to a team like the Patriots and being beat writers’ camp crush next summer. And we can’t leave out talented freshman Jalen Berger, a speed-power runner who could emerge as the next Taylor.

Wide receiver

Clemson — 7 (DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Sammy Watkins, Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, Adam Humphries, Ray-Ray McCloud) and Ohio State (Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, K.J. Hill, Parris Campbell, Curtis Samuel, Ted Ginn Jr., Noah Brown)

Future NFL draft prospect: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Rejoice! We get to see Olave suit up for the Buckeyes this season (we think). He’s a very savvy route runner with plus speed who just manages to gain separation from the outside with such ease. Although the 6-1, 184-pound Olave might not be a complete receiver yet, he has quality hands and great feel for the position.

With Big Ten playing now, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave could be the next Buckeyes star.

A top-50 prospect, Olave has a chance to be the Buckeyes’ 10th receiver drafted since 2015. Six of the past nine picked went in the first three rounds of the draft. Buckeyes WR coach Brian Hartline has taken a great OSU receiver tradition and elevated it.

