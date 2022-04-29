NFL Draft: What's next for Deebo Samuel, 49ers after no trade in first round

What's next for Deebo, 49ers after no trade during first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday came and went.

Deebo Samuel remains a member of the 49ers.

The 49ers did not hear a trade proposal that convinced them to part ways with Samuel. The decision to keep their best offensive player was the easy part.

Now, the real work must begin. And 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have a relationship to fix.

The 49ers have no other choice but to mend fences with Samuel so he willingly resumes his role as the focal point of the offense. His availability and production are needed more than ever with the expected transition to quarterback Trey Lance.

Over the final 11 games of the 2021 season, Samuel went from being a highly productive wide receiver to being one of the NFL’s marquee players with his electrifying talents as a pass catcher and ball carrier.

In 20 games including the postseason, Samuel had 1,559 and seven touchdowns receiving to go along with 502 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Samuel thrived in the dual-threat role, and even demanded the ball in key situations. He and Shanahan shared a special relationship, according to both men.

Then, something dramatic happened this offseason.

Samuel has not explained the reasons for his discontent with the organization, but he did not attempt to hide his feelings. He scrubbed his social media accounts of any mention of the 49ers — the 2020s way of signaling an impending breakup.

Samuel requested a trade this month. Up to that point, the 49ers and Samuel were widely expected to arrive at a lucrative, multi-year contract extension around the start of training camp in late-July.

Lynch said this week he did not foresee a scenario in which the 49ers would trade Samuel.

However, Lynch did not close the door on listening to what interested teams were willing to offer.

As of the end of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, no such trade was made.

There was one blockbuster deal involving a veteran wide receiver, though. The Philadelphia Eagles, a team expected to be in the market for Samuel, acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for the No. 18 overall pick and a third-round selection.

Any trade for Samuel would have surely brought in a first-round draft pick, as well as additional compensation. That is why Thursday was an important day for any action to take place.

Future draft picks bring uncertainty with no idea where that selection will land a year from now.

Therefore, it seems reasonable to expect Samuel will be with the 49ers for a while.

The next step for the 49ers is to make sure Samuel is treated fairly with a contract in line with some of the top receivers in the league who have already signed new deals this offseason. He is scheduled to make approximately $4 million this season. He should make five or six times that amount on his next contract.

Brown reportedly received a four-year, $100 million contract extension from the Eagles. Brown and Samuel share the same agent. Samuel can expect similar dollars in his next deal, and then everything will be all right.

After all, there’s nothing like a new, fat contract to make hurt feelings disappear rather quickly.