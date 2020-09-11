NFL draft: What position will Miami QB D'Eriq King play in the league?

In his Miami Hurricanes debut Thursday night, transfer QB D’Eriq King gave us flashes of his incredible 2018 season.

King completed 15-of-23 passes (65.2 percent) for 141 yards, one TD and no interceptions in Miami’s 31-14 win over UAB — modest passing numbers, to be sure. But King also ran 12 times for 83 yards (a 6.9-yard average), including a few thrilling scrambles.

It was King’s FBS-record 16th straight game with both a passing TD and a rushing score. Dating back to his days as a Houston Cougar — and especially in his 50-TD season in 2018, with 36 passing and 14 rushing scores — the 5-foot-8, 190-pound King has found ways to generate offense through the air and on the ground consistently.

But is he an NFL quarterback?

That’s a debate that likely will happen in each of 32 NFL draft rooms from now until next spring. Our best guess is that some teams will say yes and that others will see his pro potential as a different kind of offensive weapon.

Kyler Murray being selected first overall most certainly will be a flashpoint pick in draft history. Like King, Murray’s dimension’s are not considered universally ideal to play quarterback in the NFL. But Murray is about to embark on what could be a tremendous breakthrough season in Year 2.

If Murray can take a step forward and improve over his terrific rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL paradigm for what a quarterback must look like could change forever.

Then again, the flip side is this: Not every small, athletic quarterback is going to be as good as Murray appears to be.

This will be the bottom line for King’s evaluation during and after his final college football season in 2020.

How King can convince the NFL he’s a QB

This is a big season for Miami and for King. The Canes have had only one losing season since 2007 and have finished with 10 wins as recently as 2017. But overall, the program — which hasn’t finished a season ranked in the top 10 since 2003 — has remained capped in recent years.

The arrival of King appears to have given the team stability and playmaking at a position where they’ve had very little of both in recent years. It’s one game, but his impact has been felt in other ways, such as him being named a team captain and earning the respect of his teammates almost immediately.

Miami also hasn’t produced many NFL talents at the position in recent years. After having eight Hurricanes quarterbacks drafted between 1983 and 2003, only one — sixth-rounder Brad Kaaya in 2017 — has been picked since.

King has the talent to change that streak. But it’s going to take the right team and the right offensive system to draft him as a quarterback. And though he won’t be a coveted prospect on the level of Murray, we don’t think, King can show he’s worth drafting and developing there with a strong final season.

Among the knocks against him as a passer are that he lacks great precision and accuracy and that he’s often racked up production on predominantly predetermined reads in high-octane, spread offenses. There is some truth to both of those.

King also can learn better pocket sense, be more patient through his progressions and more effectively manipulate defenses with his eyes.

But in working with new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, King can develop those traits more readily this season, we feel. Lashlee came up under Gus Malzahn at Auburn with Cam Newton at quarterback and returned to the school to help develop former Tigers QB Nick Marshall from a gifted athlete into a better passer.

Lashlee also oversaw the career revival of SMU QB Shane Buechele last season, helping refine some of his technique while also knowing better than trying to harness Buechele’s playmaking ability and gunslinger nature.

