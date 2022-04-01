NFL draft: Who were the last 12 players picked at No. 9 overall?

The Seattle Seahawks hold the No. 9 overall pick with less than one month to go before the 2022 NFL draft. That puts them in a rare position to land a real difference-maker of a prospect. It’s actually the first time since 2010 (Pete Carroll’s first year) that this team has enjoyed a top-10 pick.

Let’s take a look at the last 12 players who were taken at this spot in the draft.

2010: Bills pick Clemson RB C.J. Spiller

Picking a running back this early usually doesn’t end well and that’s pretty much the case here. C.J. Spiller was an exceptional athlete and had a decent run in Buffalo for five years – peaking as a Pro Bowler for the 2012 season. He never played well enough to justify a top-10 pick, though. Spiller later put in one season in Seattle but only gained nine yards on three carries. He was out of the league by 2018.

2011: Cowboys pick USC OT Tyron Smith

Not every offensive tackle taken in the top 10 goes on to become a star, but Dallas certainly got this one right. Tyron Smith has been one of the game’s best left tackles since he was drafted, making eight Pro Bowls and earning two first team All-Pro nominations in 2014 and 2016. He is currently under contract with the Cowboys through the 2024 season.

2012: Panthers pick Boston College LB Luke Kuechly

After Bobby Wagner, Luke Kuechly was easily the best linebacker to come a long in the post-peak Ray Lewis era. He played 118 total games in Carolina, making seven Pro Bowl squads and getting five All-Pro nods. Concussions forced Kuechly to retire early after the 2019 season. He should be a shoe-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he’s eligible.

2013: Jets pick Alabama DB Dee Milliner

The Jets caught some bad luck with this pick. Dee Milliner had a promising rookie season in 2013, posting three interceptions and 17 pass breakups. However, he suffered a torn Achilles midway through the 2014 campaign and he was never really able to recover. Milliner wound up only playing 21 total games for New York.

2014: Vikings pick LB Anthony Barr

Defenders like Kuechly are the exception to the rule, but picking an off-ball linebacker at this spot can be a risky move. This one went well for the Vikings, though. Anthony Barr has played around the same level as K.J. Wright for his entire career and has earned more accolades, including four Pro Bowls. Barr is currently a free agent.

2015: Giants pick Miami (FL) OL Ereck Flowers

This was a pretty bad bust of a pick by the Giants. Ereck Flowers never settled in as a left tackle and he only lasted four years in New York. However, Flowers has done reasonably well since moving inside to left guard, where he started last year in Washington. Flowers is also a free agent.

2016: Bears pick Georgia OLB Leonard Floyd

Leonard Floyd never became a real pass-rushing threat with the Bears. His highest sack total in Chicago was seven in his rookie season. However, since moving on to the Rams he’s proven to be a worthy first-rounder. Floyd has totaled 20 sacks and 37 quarterback hits over the last two years in LA.

2017: Bengals pick Washington WR John Ross

John Ross was a star at Washington and he wowed the draft community with his incredible 40-yard dash time, so he came into the NFL with some hype. However, injuries have slowed him down and his production may have peaked in Cincinnati from 2018-2019. Ross played 10 games last season with the Giants, totaling just 11 catches and 224 yards.

2018: 49ers pick Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey

He’s certainly no Tyron Smith, but Mike McGlinchey has gone on to be a reliable starter for San Francisco. He’s started 52 games so far and earned solid grades from Pro Football Focus throughout his pro career. McGlinchey is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

2019: Bills pick Houston DL Ed Oliver

Ed Oliver was supposed to be something like the next Aaron Donald. It hasn’t gone that way for Buffalo, though. Oliver has gotten washed out too frequently and his production isn’t what you’d hope for from a top-10 selection. In 49 games with the Bills he’s posted 12 sacks and 28 QB hits.

2020: Jaguars pick Florida CB C.J. Henderson

It’s still too early in CJ Henderson’s career to arrive at a verdict. However, it’s not a good sign that after just 10 games Jacksonville traded him to Carolina, where he started five games last season. There’s still time but he’ll need to clean up his coverage in order to become a reliable corner.

2021: Broncos pick Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

It would have been nice if the Seahawks had gotten Patrick Surtain as part of the Russell Wilson trade. It’s not hard to see why Denver wants to keep him, though. Surtain is coming off an impressive rookie season, having totaled four picks and 14 PBUs. He only allowed a 63.1 passer rating.

