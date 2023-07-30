NFL Draft watch: Where Kool-Aid McKinstry currently stands in 2024 mock drafts

The players selected in the 2023 NFL draft haven’t even taken a single meaningful snap in the league yet, so why even bother looking ahead to 2024? Well, it allows fans of the NFL and college levels to see where the top prospects currently stand as they head into a new season.

For example, today we take a look at where 2024 NFL mock drafts have defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry. As you’ll see, he’s a very highly-rated NFL prospect with a projected landing spot somewhere inside the top 10.

As the 2023 season continues, his position could move up, or it could fall drastically if he does not play to the level many expect.

Here are five different mock drafts with different predictions for McKinstry in the 2024 NFL draft.

No. 6 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have slowly pieced together a quality offense full of young talent that should blossom into something great in the years to come. Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire predicts the franchise selects McKinstry at No. 6.

No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting spot as the 2023 season approaches. There’s plenty of quality talent on the team, but such low expectations. If I had to guess, I’d say this is a matter of selecting the best player available. McKinstry at No. 7, as predicted by Drafttek, is right around where most others expect him to be taken off the board.

No. 8 Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are on the rise with a new owner and a new culture within the franchise. Pro Football Network understands the history between Washington and Alabama defenders. This is a pick that is realistic, but will he be available at No. 8?

No. 9 Tennessee Titans

This most recent mock draft from Tankathon has McKinstry joining a few other former Alabama players in Nashville. The Tennessee Titans could use some secondary help and McKinstry would be an immediate starter. Once again, the issue becomes if the Titans would even have an opportunity to draft him.

No. 32 Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Football gives us an outlier! While all other picks have McKinstry inside the top 10, this recent mock draft has him as the final pick of the first round. As stated before, things can change over the course of the 2023 college football season. Many times before have players originally been projected near the top and they ultimately fall out of the first round. Here. McKinstry ends up with the Bengals, which would be an ideal landing spot given the team’s recent success.

