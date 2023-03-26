NFL Draft: What do you want the Seahawks to do at No. 5 overall?

The biggest question on everyone’s mind ever since the 2022 season ended has been this: what should the Seattle Seahawks do with the No. 5 overall pick? Right now, the possibilities seem endless for Seattle, and it’s thanks to some quality moves they’ve made this offseason.

First and foremost, the Seahawks took care of important business by locking up quarterback Geno Smith on a remarkably team friendly contract with heavy incentives. The Seahawks may have their quarterback for Week 1, but should they invest in one for the future? Being at the No. 5 position is thankfully rare for Seattle, so should they take advantage and draft a quarterback to let him sit behind Smith for a year or two? The Seahawks have shown some peculiar interest in C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis.

Or should Seattle focus on building the best possible roster by continuing to rebuild their defensive line? The Seahawks have already made improvements by signing Dre’Mont Jones and bringing back Jarran Reed. Working on the defensive line through the draft can go two different ways:

The Seahawks can can either draft defensive tackle Jalen Carter to help make sure the middle of their defensive line is solid. Or they can draft Alabama linebacker Will Anderson to bolster their pass rush.

Or perhaps they could surprise us all and trade out of this position entirely. What direction would you like to see the Seahawks go in? Let us know!

