NFL Draft: Vikings Wire staff predicts QB of the future

The NFL draft is a land of magic and wonder. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made things interesting last year by not making a single pick where he was originally scheduled to do so. How could he make things interesting this year?

Our staff at Vikings Wire got together and talked about the draft on many levels. In our first piece, we each made one bold prediction for the Vikings on draft weekend. In our second one, we advocated for the one player we want the Vikings to draft. In our third piece, we talked about the one player we don’t want the Vikings to select in the NFL draft. In our fourth piece, our staff predicts the quarterback of the future.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

The Vikings are in a weird position heading into the NFL draft. They have a quarterback right now in Kirk Cousins, but getting a player now could make a big difference for the future. Stroud is going to cost a good amount to move up to select, but he would be worth every penny. An elite distributor of the football, Stroud should be the first overall pick and, based on the way things are trending, he could be available at either pick three or five, both selections that could be available via trade.

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Stanford QB Tanner McKee

It won’t excite fans like a first-round quarterback would but the price to move up in the opening round will prove to be more than what the Vikings want to pay. McKee was considered a potential first-round talent before having a rough season at Stanford. Kevin O’Connell would have an opportunity to spend the entire season working with McKee, while Kirk Cousins remains the starter. McKee could end up being a steal if the Vikings can get him in the third round.

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have very few draft assets in this draft and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah does not seem like a person who will mortgage the future to move up. Robinson’s unique skill set with a great arm and running ability makes him intriguing as a day-three prospect. However, his accuracy, decision-making and technique require a lot of work. If the Vikings decide to take a chance on Robinson, they’ll be trusting their staff to try and maximize his potential. It’s a low-risk, high reward move.

Kevin Fielder-Vikings Wire Contributor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There are only four quarterbacks in this class who deserve to be first-round picks, and Minnesota might not have the assets to move up and get any of them. Instead, they can “kick the can down the road” and take their quarterback of the future in 2024.

Tulane’s Michael Pratt won’t be the headline option (that’s Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams) but Pratt enjoyed a successful season with Tulane, throwing for 3,010 yards and 27 touchdowns, and should be a first-round quarterback. Pratt has an NFL arm, has solid decision making and can impact the game in different ways. Missing out on the aforementioned Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye would hurt, but Pratt is a solid consolation prize.

