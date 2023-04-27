NFL draft: Vikings Wire staff predicts Minnesota’s first draft pick

The NFL draft is a land of magic and wonder. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made things interesting last year by not making a single pick where he was originally scheduled to do so. How could he make things interesting this year?

Our staff at Vikings Wire got together and talked about the draft on many levels. In our first piece, we each made one bold prediction for the Vikings on draft weekend. In our second one, we advocated for the one player we want the Vikings to draft. In our third piece, we talked about the one player we don’t want the Vikings to select in the NFL draft. In our fourth piece, our staff predicted the quarterback of the future.

In our final piece, we predicted the Vikings first draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Who: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

I don’t believe that the recent steam surrounding the Vikings and Richardson are a fluke. I think it’s real, and it makes sense. They need a quarterback to succeed Kirk Cousins and there isn’t a player with the talent of Richardson. He is a self-described alien with a cannon arm, elite pocket presence for a prospect and a 4.43 40-yard dash. The cost will be significant but if he hits, which I think he will, that won’t matter one bit.

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Who: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

I still believe the Vikings will either trade up or, more likely, trade back, but if they stay at 23 they will have an opportunity to replace Adam Thielen and find a nice complement to Justin Jefferson. Johnston is 6-foot-4 and has good speed, meaning he could serve as the deep threat the Vikings need to take some of the attention away from Jefferson.

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Who: USC WR Jordan Addison

The Vikings have yet to truly address the void left by Adam Thielen, leaving wide receiver as the top priority heading into the Draft. Addison is a technician in his route-running ability, and he has the nuance and release package to beat opposing corners from the jump. Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke at the annual league meetings about wanting someone who can complement Justin Jefferson, and Addison’s skills fit that description. While he isn’t a deep threat, he can win on the outside and underneath. If the Vikings draft Addison on Thursday night, they’ll give themselves an opportunity to improve an already impressive passing game.

Kevin Fielder-Vikings Wire Contributor

Who: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

There have been a lot of rumors swirling over the last few days about the Minnesota Vikings’ intentions at quarterback. While a trade-up will involve a significant amount of picks, the Vikings need to find their franchise quarterback and this is the class to do it. C.J. Stroud doesn’t have incredible physical tools but his ability to play the position at an incredibly high level makes up for it. If the Vikings are looking for a quarterback to take over the position for the next decade-plus, Stroud is your guy.

