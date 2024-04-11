With NFL draft two weeks away, Caleb Williams is preparing to be a Bear

There is zero speculation about Caleb Williams’ NFL draft destination. Some NFL drafts have legitimate buzz and drama in the weeks leading up to the big event. Not this time. Everyone agrees that Caleb Williams will go to the Chicago Bears at pick No. 1. The USC Heisman Trophy winner will go to the Windy City.

Bears Wire wrote this about Caleb Williams:

“Let’s be honest, Caleb Williams is already a Chicago Bear (even though it won’t be official until April 25). Williams’ impending arrival provides the most optimism for this franchise moving forward, as the hope is he can finally break Chicago’s QB curse and elevate this team into a championship contender. Williams has an incredibly high ceiling and impressive skillset to boot, which includes arm strength, accuracy, creativity and leadership. Williams is coming into as ideal a situation that a No. 1 pick quarterback has had probably ever, which is already a step in the right direction for this franchise.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire