NFL Draft: TV coverage cuts to awkward moment after Georgia Tech's Keion White is picked by Patriots

Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White was excited after being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night. White looked like he was holding back his emotions on ESPN as people gathered around him celebrated.

But that wasn't the TV cut viewers on NFL Network got. In that one, White barely showed any emotion:

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

The timing may have been off with the cut, as it looked like White moments before he learned he got drafted.

Like Will Levis, who went No. 33 overall to the Tennessee Titans, White chose to go home for Friday night’s draft festivities and not wait at the draft to get picked. Only Alabama safety Brian Branch, who was picked in the second round by the Detroit Lions, stayed at the draft among players who attended Thursday night and weren’t chosen.

White had 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2022 at Georgia Tech. He spent two years with the Yellow Jackets after he transferred from Old Dominion. He was with the Monarchs for three seasons and had a remarkable 19 tackles for loss in 12 games during the 2019 season before the team didn’t play football in 2020.