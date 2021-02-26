  • Oops!
NFL draft: Tua Tagovailoa talks 2021 Bama prospects, drops big hint to Dolphins fans on one

Eric Edholm
If there's anyone who can give us a first-hand scouting report on the numerous Alabama prospects in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft, former Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa might be a decent source to tap into.

We recently spent some time talking to Tagovailoa about his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, how he got back on the field 11 months after his major hip injury during the 2019 college season and his work with Muscle Milk and their "Tua Days" promotion.

But it was Tua's takes on his former Bama prospects that intrigued us. Because of time constraints, we were only able to ask him about this year's Big Four — QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris and WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, all of whom could end up first-round selections.

(An aside: Bama has a number of offensive line prospects and defenders we wanted to get to as well, but it just wasn't in the cards this time.)

So here's how Tagovailoa broke down his former Alabama teammates — including the one he specifically mentioned he'd love to play with in Miami next season:

QB Mac Jones

Born Michael McCorkle Jones, "Mac" originally signed with Kentucky as a moderately rated 3-star recruit.

Then Nick Saban came in late with a scholarship offer. Despite Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts being on the roster, Jones couldn't refuse Saban — and enrolled early at the school in 2017.

After redshirting his first year, Jones first made his name at the Tide's spring game. While Hurts struggled that day, the then little-known Jones lit it up: 23 of 35 passing for 289 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Eventually Hurts would transfer to Oklahoma, and when Tagovailoa suffered a major hip injury against Mississippi State in 2019, Jones' time had arrived. He was solid down the stretch that season and despite the team losing the Iron Bowl game to Auburn, Jones led the Crimson Tide to a bowl win over Michigan to finish out the disappointing season.

Then Jones broke out in 2020, being named a Heisman Trophy finalist with a 41-4 TD-INT ratio, 4,500 pass yards and a 77.8 completion rate for the national champs. Once considered an intriguing mid-round candidate, now Jones is routinely mentioned as a possible first-round selection in 2021.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, right, was Tua Tagovailoa&#39;s backup for two-plus years in college. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, right, was Tua Tagovailoa's backup for two-plus years in college. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

So how does Tagovailoa regard his former backup's game?

"I would say he's a sly kind of athletic person. He's a more mobile Tom Brady," Tagovailoa told Yahoo Sports. "He's very athletic."

That might surprise some people to read. After all, Jones' athletic limitations — at least in comparison to other top QB prospects such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance — are often spotlighted as one of his shortcomings.

But Tagovailoa didn't seem fazed by that reputation of the player whom he watched develop for three years. And during that time, Tagovailoa couldn't help but be impressed with Jones' intangibles as well.

"He's very smart, too," Tagovailoa said. "Not just on the field, but off the field as well."

And it's not just his personality. Tagovailoa indicated that their teammates naturally gravitated to Mac.

"He's a really great person," Tagovailoa said. "A lot of the guys, when I was playing at Alabama, they really loved being around his personality and who he was.

"So I'm thinking whatever team gets him they're going to be very lucky. He's a great player."

RB Najee Harris

Like Jones, Harris entered a very crowded situation at his position when he arrived in Tuscaloosa. The Tide featured a backfield in 2017 with future NFL runners Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough, as well as Brian Robinson Jr., Najee Harris' backup this past season (who will return to school in 2021, thanks to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver).

But unlike Jones, Harris came in as an elite recruit — named the No. 1 signee in the country, in fact, by Rivals.

Harris split carries with Jacobs and Damien Harris (no relation) his first two years and established himself as a power complement for one of the best run games in college football. The one thing Najee Harris didn't really do in 2017 and 2018, however, was showcase much value in the passing game.

In those two seasons, Harris caught a total of seven passes for a mere 10 yards. He looked to be a one-note power back in our eyes and led to this regrettable take prior to the 2019 season when we suggested Harris might not be a great fit in the NFL with his lack of value on third downs.

How wrong we were. Harris turned out to be a more-than-capable receiver, showcasing great hands and body control, diversifying his pro value by catching a combined 70 passes for 729 yards and 11 TDs over his final two seasons.

Najee Harris and Alabama head coach Nick Saban chat at the 2021 Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Najee Harris and Alabama head coach Nick Saban chat at the 2021 Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

We asked Tagovailoa about his former lead back's now well-rounded game.

"He's a well-rounded running back," he said. "He's very athletic. He can run. He can make a man miss. He can power through someone.

"And then he's very good in the pass game. Not just with his catching, I think what's overshadowed by his success with the catches and the runs is his blocking."

But Tagovailoa's most interesting comments — unprompted, for what it's worth — came when he suggested that the duo might be a tandem once again.

"He's going to be a fun guy to watch this upcoming season," Tagovailoa said. "Hopefully we're on the same team."

Well, now.

It's worth noting that Tagovailoa didn't say that last part for the other three Bama players we asked him about. Maybe that was just coincidence. Or maybe there's something to it.

The Dolphins own two picks in each of the first two rounds (Nos. 3, 18, 36 and 50 overall) and could stand to use some backfield help for Brian Flores' physical operation.

Something to file away for sure with the NFL draft just about two months away.

WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle

The Crimson Tide has had one of the best receiving groups in recent college football history, continuing to churn out elite talent at the position year after year. One of the negatives you'll hear when assessing Bama offensive prospects (including Tagovailoa when he came out) is that they're absolutely loaded with top-shelf talent.

Smith and Waddle are different players who win in different ways. We asked Tagovailoa what he felt each of their superpowers were as prospects.

DeVonta Smith, left, and Jaylen Waddle, right, are expected to be first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
DeVonta Smith, left, and Jaylen Waddle, right, are expected to be first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"Both really good in space, very athletic," Tagovailoa said. "They can take the top off.

"For Smitty, he'll go up and get it. And with Waddle, he's universal. You can do anything with that guy. Put him at receiver, running back, [in the] slot. He'll make something happen."

The knock on Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who turned in perhaps the greatest statistical season ever by a college wide receiver, has been his slight frame. The 6-foot Smith opted not to weigh in at the Senior Bowl, rumored to be below the 170-pound mark the week prior to the game.

But Tagovailoa told a great story about Smith during their freshman seasons of 2017. Alabama trailed Georgia in the national title game at halftime, leading Saban to bench Hurts and bring in Tagovailoa to give the Tide a spark. He did just that, bringing Bama back from down two scores to tie the game.

Trailing 23-20 in overtime, Tagovailoa took a bad sack that put the Tide out of field-goal range, making things looking dire again for Saban's team. And that was when Smith got in his freshman QB's ear.

"Going back to my freshman year, the national championship game," Tagovailoa said. "Before the pass, he told me to give him the ball. So I trusted him, gave him the ball, and you see exactly what he did."

The pass, of course, was the 41-yard walk-off touchdown throw, Tagovailoa to Smith. Two legends were born that day.

Tagovailoa has no concerns about his former teammate's lack of bulk — and didn't seem bothered by the fact that Smith reportedly told one NFL team that he would take Mac Jones over Tagovailoa if he had the choice.

"To me, film never lies," Tagovailoa said of Smith. "I think the entire world got to see this past year what kind of player that he really is. You give him the ball, he'll make something happen.

"I mean, they don't call him the 'Slim Reaper' for no reason. I mean, he comes and he comes to kill."

  • Urban Meyer embodies the hubris of the US sports industry

    Powerful figures like the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach believe they are above reproach – because for much of their careers they have been Urban Meyer has won three national college titles. Photograph: Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports Just when you think the NFL cannot sink any deeper into its own particular brand of win-at-all-costs shamelessness. Just when you think the sport as a collective has broken through the cycle of player arrests, out-of-control assistant coaches and the system of enabling that extends from the high school ranks all the way to the commissioner’s office, along comes Urban Meyer. College football’s enabler-in-chief has moved to the professional ranks. The three-time national championship-winning college coach has been handed the keys to the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Already, he has brought with him controversy. Earlier this month, Meyer dipped back into the college game to hire former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle to serve as his conditioning czar in Jacksonville. Doyle, who was on the staff at Iowa from 1999-2019, left the school in June after several former Iowa players accused him of racism, abuse, and bullying. Meyer defended the hire. “I vet everyone on our staff,” Meyer said. “We did a very good job vetting that one.” Within 48 hours, Doyle had resigned under public pressure. The Jaguars moved on to their second choice. Meyer continued to plot and plan the team’s offseason. But the Doyle hire-then-fire should not be forgotten. It is a reminder that, even at the professional level, Meyer will not change. A Jaguar, a leopard, whatever, will never change its spots. In just the last month, figures of power across sport have been fired or forced to step aside for abusing their power or enabling others to do so. The Seattle Mariners’ CEO, Kevin Mather, quit this week after audio surfaced of him questioning the language skills, ability and value of his own players. New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired after he confirmed an ESPN story that he sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016. Dig through all of the professional leagues and you will see the same theme: Hubris. The big, bad, powerful figures who believe they’re above accountability and reproach – because for much of their careers they have been. You can point to Mickey Callaway, the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach who is accused of making inappropriate advances toward at least five women in the sports media industry – and is still employed by the team. Or you can trawl through the toxic waste dump that is the Houston Texans organization. Or you can point back to Meyer. Hiring Doyle was an easy decision for Meyer. Others might have considered the ethics. Not Meyer. He has spent his career immune from consequences. Controversy has followed everywhere he has worked, and yet he has always graduated to bigger and better things. Meyer has always been a walking testament to that philosophy that to win big in college football, a school must sell its soul. Every college program he has touched has won at the highest level, and in nearly all cases he left in disgrace. He walked away from Florida in 2010 after winning two national titles, citing health reasons. The cost: a program rocked by roster manipulation, a toxic culture and more than 30 reported player arrests across six seasons. In 2018, he walked away from Ohio State after winning a national championship, again citing health concerns. The cost: a program beset by off-the-field scandal, including the enabling of assistant coach Zach Smith, whose alleged domestic violence while working for Meyer at Florida and Ohio State led to Meyer being suspended for three games in his final season. Smith’s abuse brought to light a pattern of enabling behavior from Meyer that will forever tarnish his reputation. He won, but at what cost? After leaving Ohio State, Meyer said that he was “done coaching”. It was the same thing he said when he walked out on Florida. It drained too much from him, physically and mentally, he said. Back in his days and upstart coach at Bowling Green, he says he shed 15lbs every season. At the height of Florida’s excellence, he lost 35lbs. All of this is part of a carefully crafted narrative: Meyer as a meticulous leader and winner, someone who pushed his teams and himself to the brink, but who in doing so brought success. Do not weep for him, though. That has always been a big part of the message. He was just caught up in the world of big-time college sports. This is what you have to do to win. There is no nobility among the national contenders. They lie and they cheat and they bludgeon their way to the top. That’s the system. He was just playing the game. And really, honestly, it drained a lot out of him, because he has always been a good, family man on the inside. Besides. They were all just allegations anyway. The star player who attacked an assistant coach and was punished with up-downs. The player who slapped a woman at a bar and was punished with a three-game suspension. The unpunished coach caught using a racial slur. The use of walking boots on the sideline to fake injuries in order to circumvent drug tests. The deleting of texts prior to an investigation into the cover-up of a domestic abuse accusation. Allegations. All Meyer has denied. It has been the same cycle at every stop. He gets caught in the act, he denies and obfuscates, he gets through the scandal and then he walks away on his own terms. After the final days of his scandal-ridden Florida run, Meyer landed a cushy media job with ESPN, the same entertainment entity that had used its journalistic arm to expose much of the misbehavior that led to Meyer leaving Florida in the first place. The cycle continued once he left Ohio State. He survived the revelations about his abusive assistant coach – just. And then he walked away on his own terms, straight into a plum analyst job at Fox Sports. He was invited back to the university to teach a character and leadership course. His book, unironically titled Lessons in Leadership, continues to sell well on Amazon. Moving on up to the NFL might be Meyer’s greatest glow-up yet. After walking away from Ohio State in disgrace, he’s now handed the keys to an NFL franchise and the highest-rated quarterback prospect to enter the league in almost a decade: Trevor Lawrence. As other powerful sports figures are let go for their abuse of power, Meyer continues to climb. He will be different in the NFL, his defenders promise. No sports figure has been the subject of more He Has Changed profiles. And even that says more about Meyer than the industry that covers him: most people do not need four or five profiles about their evolution. They change, or they’re ushered out of the industry. That battle has been an endless struggle for Meyer. A fight between the man, the leader, the coach, the powerful figure he wants to be, and the one he is. A portrait by Wright Thompson for ESPN The Magazine paints a grim picture. Meyer is miserable when he works and happy when he does not. He hates that feeling, happiness. It gnaws at him. Happiness is for others, for losers. It’s why he’s always drawn back to coaching. And once he’s back in, he cannot help himself. The thing about Meyer, the special something that has separated him from the rest, is his willingness to sink to places that others refuse to. Even in the cesspit of collegiate athletics, people have limits. Meyer does not. It’s what the Jaguars are banking on in bringing him to the NFL. It’s why he felt entitled enough to hire a strength and conditioning coach with accusations of racism still clouding his character. Meyer is a harbinger for the eternal question that faces all of sports. Winning is great. Parades are fun. But is it worth this?

    According to unaudited consolidated data, AB SNAIGĖ achieved a turnover of EUR 29 million in 2020, i.e. 9 % less than 2019. According to Mindaugas Sologubas, CEO of AB SNAIGĖ, the first quarantine had the most significant sales impact. "Due to the restrictions imposed in the spring, the company's factory in Alytus was forced to work at part capacity for a couple of months, and some employees were in downtime," said M. Sologubas. "- "There was a shortage of supply, as many of our suppliers were in the countries affected by the pandemic". However, in the third quarter, the Company's sales already reached the third quarter of 2019. And the fourth, compared to 2019. - exceeded 12%. However, this was not enough to cover the losses incurred in the spring. According to M. Sologubas, in the context of quarantine, household refrigerators and especially freezers were in great demand. In many countries, their demand has increased by almost 50%. Understandably, people wanted to store food for a more extended period during the quarantine. The Company's unaudited consolidated EBITDA in 2020 reached 2.8 million. EUR.According to Mindaugas Sologubas, CEO of AB SNAIGĖ, the growth of EBITDA was determined by several factors - more profitable, albeit lower sales, internal fixed cost savings program and received state compensation downtime. Despite the pandemic's unfavourable circumstances, AB SNAIGĖ implemented long-cherished plans and started serial production of professional refrigeration equipment. The Company began to produce refrigeration and cooling units developed in the Company and expanded the showcase and storage refrigerators range. In the last quarter of last year, the Company successfully adapted its showcase refrigerators for pharmacies and other medical institutions. Such refrigerators went to hospitals and polyclinics in Lithuania and other countries.In 2020 the share of professional equipment in the total portfolio of the Company was almost 20%. During 2020, AB SNAIGĖ exported its products to almost 30 European, Asian and African countries. The Company's largest foreign sales markets were Ukraine (19%), Germany (16%), the Czech Republic (8%), France (5%), and Austria (4%).Exports accounted for 89 % total turnover of the Company. Snaigė, AB General DirectorMindaugas SologubasPhone: +370 315 56206 Attachment AB Snaige_Consolidated INTERIM financial statements 12_months 2020