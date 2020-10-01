NFL draft: Trey Lance's one-off game, top-tier DBs highlight this week's prospect matchups

We’re going to put a defensive spin on this week’s 2021 NFL draft prospect matchups of the week.

Yes, we have a quarterback in action this weekend who could end up a top-10 pick next spring — and no, we’re not talking about Trevor Lawrence. And the wide receiver talent across college football continues to be stunningly impressive.

But we wanted to shine a spotlight on what could be a very interesting group of defensive backs who will be tasked with slowing down some of that elite skill-position talent that’s popping up more now that the SEC is in full swing.

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance vs. Central Arkansas

If you want to get a look at Trey Lance, Saturday is your shot. Your only shot, it appears.

Lance is going to play one game this fall, on Saturday against the Bears in Fargo, and then — the assumption is — throw his hat into the 2021 NFL draft ring. So yeah, we’re going to watch … if we can.

🚨 PROGRAMMING ALERT: Likely 2021 first-round pick North Dakota State QB @treylance09 plays his only game of the season on Saturday against Central Arkansas and there’s not one national network smart enough to cover it. Who has these jobs? — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 29, 2020

We feel you, Jim. By hell or high water, we’re going to watch this game — as will NFL people, eventually.

Truthfully, there’s only so much we can glean from Lance in this singular 2020 outing against a so-so opponent. But do yourselves a favor and read Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel’s terrific feature on Lance this week, talking about this game and his NFL forecast. This is an extremely talented prospect with whom NFL teams are absolutely fascinated.

What the 6-3, 226-pound Lance did as a redshirt freshman in 2019, leading his team to a 16-0 record, will make up the bulk of his tape evaluations. He displayed rare poise and athletic prowess — even for the FCS level — in completing 192-of-287 passes for 2,786 yards with 28 TDs and no interceptions, as well as rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 TDs on 169 attempts.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will play only one game in 2020 before he's expected to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

What Lance lacks in experience, he makes up for in raw talent and tantalizing upside. Lance can thread the ball all over the field and showed nice touch and ball placement routinely. But his accuracy, even on throws where he had a clean pocket, is about where you’d expect for a 19-year old: inconsistent. The lack of game reps and experience and his level of play all could frighten teams that are considering taking him in, say, the top 10 overall next year.

For these reasons, he’s going to be one of the trickier evaluations for the 2021 class, assuming he comes out. Carson Wentz faced some of the same questions that Lance did coming out in 2016. But Wentz had 43 college games (23 as a starter) under his belt and performed well at the Senior Bowl. Lance won’t come close to that for a body of work.

So does Saturday — against a team with an NFL-caliber corner in Robert Rochell — matter that much? It’s a piece of the puzzle on the fascinating Lance, but that puzzle will have a lot of pieces missing when an NFL team calls his name next year.

There are other prospects in this game worth watching, too.

Lance’s left tackle, Dillon Radunz, is a possible top-100 pick, and we feel his right tackle, Cordell Volson — who says he intends to play in a spring season — is very much under-appreciated. Also keep an eye on Central Arkansas EDGE J.W. Jones, who will give those tackles some nice battles.

South Carolina CBs Israel Mukuama and Jaycee Horn vs. Florida receiving weapons

Florida has a lethal offense, it appears. The development of QB Kyle Trask, the improvement of the offensive line and Dan Mullen’s expert play calling all were on display in the opener against Ole Miss.

And, yes, that skill-position talent — it’s remarkable. Pitts, whom we spotlighted last week, could be a top-20 pick. Grimes, who entered the season earning mostly fifth-round grades, had a strong game with three grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown. And Toney reminded us against the Rebels just how dynamic a playmaker he is when healthy.

