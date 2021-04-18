NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence thanks Jags fans for wedding gifts, hopes to be 'part of your community'

We probably didn't need much more confirmation that Trevor Lawrence is destined to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

But it feels just a smidge more certain now.

Lawrence thanked Jacksonville Jaguars fans for sending him and his new bride, Marissa, wedding gifts and donations to their favorite charities. And they plan to pay back the favor.

Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon🙏🏻 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 18, 2021

What's the old line about honeymoons? Well, this one won't be over — at least not until the games start in September.

Outside of perhaps a few who were taken aback by Lawrence's surprising comments about balancing life and work, most Jaguars fans appear to be absolutely geeked about their luck in landing him.

The Clemson quarterback appears to be warming up to them pretty quickly, too, noting that he and hhis wife hope "to be a part of your community soon."

Sometime shortly after April 29, which signals the start of this year's draft, Lawrence should be able to refer to Duval as "our community."

And if by some wild chance, the Jaguars happen to select a different quarterback, well ... sorry, folks, those wedding gifts are non-refundable.

More from Yahoo Sports: