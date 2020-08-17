NFL draft: Tracking college football opt-out prospects for 2021

Several college football players have opted out for the 2020 season amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full list of college opt-outs can be found here.
For the players who have forgone their college eligibility, the 2021 NFL draft awaits. Here are some brief scouting snapshots of the prospects whose college football careers are now over:
Aug. 16
Colorado State WR Warren Jackson
The 6-foot-6, 219-pound Jackson caught our eye on a number of occasions last season, starting with his strong opening game against Colorado, through his 214-yard game against New Mexico and finally in his good showing against a solid Boise State defense.
Colorado State quietly has produced three nice NFL receivers in Michael Gallup, Preston Williams and Olabisi Johnson, and Jackson has a chance to join them in the league as a strong performer. His length is most notable on first viewing, and Jackson’s vertical ability must be respected.
Jackson lacks elite speed and might need to work on his strength, separation ability and releases off the line.
There’s enough intrigue to peg him as an early Day 3 prospect with tangible upside and intrigue.
Aug. 8
Pittsburgh DL Jaylen Twyman
Twyman is coming off a breakout season in 2019, logging a team-high 10.5 sacks while rushing mostly from the interior. Although Twyman profiles as a 3-technique rusher, he has displayed some nice versatility as Pitt asked him to move up and down the line and even stand up on occasion.
At 6-2 and 290 pounds, Twyman isn’t massive, but he plays with a low center of gravity, gets off the snap extremely quickly and always seems to have his motor running hot. There are times when he struggles to locate the ball and can work on his strength, but teams that slant their defensive linemen and seek gap shooters can find a home for his penetration skills.
Twyman sits in the Round 2 range, but strong workouts could lift his stock higher.
Aug. 6
Purdue WR Rondale Moore
It’s hard not to appreciate the powder-keg playmaker Moore, who isn’t big but packs elite elusiveness and surprising strength into his 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame. Moore might be close to maxed out size-wise, but he absolutely has NFL-caliber traits.
Over the past two seasons, PFF has credited him with 1,102 yards after the catch on his 1,643 receiving yards — a staggeringly high percentage. Purdue moved him all around (slot, wide, backfield) and used Moore extensively as a receiver, runner, and kick and punt returner, averaging 13.3 touches and nearly one TD per game.
With only 17 career games and fewer than 1,000 plays, Moore’s tape evaluation will be limited. He missed most of last season with a leg injury and also underwent offseason finger surgery before opting out for 2020.
Still, there’s a ton to love in this big-play machine who was dazzling as a true freshman in 2018. We also can’t wait to see how he tests at the NFL scouting combine. Here’s Moore back-squatting 600 pounds — nearly 3.5 times his weight! — as a 175-pounder that year:
Even with the questions with Moore as a prospect, seeing him land in Round 1 in 2021 wouldn’t be a surprise.
Miami EDGE Greg Rousseau
The supremely gifted Rousseau (6-7, 260 pounds) is a fascinating study. He’s coming off a 15.5-sack season as a redshirt sophomore, leading to some Julius Peppers comparisons. But he appears to be a work in progress who might not be instant coffee as an NFL pass rusher.
Physically, Rousseau has it all: length, twitchy quickness, emerging power and a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. He also thrived last season more on that physical ability and less with refined technique. Rousseau could be dominated on the next level by savvy tackles who can use his lack of polish against him early on.
Even so, Rousseau was given strong initial grades by NFL scouting service BLESTO and has all the earmarks of a first-round prospect. He is somewhere on the Montez Sweat-Marcus Davenport spectrum as a prospect, even if those players were at different stages of their careers and faced some different questions from NFL scouts.
Aug. 4
Penn State LB Micah Parsons
It was not a shock when we reported that Parsons would opt out for 2020 and declare early. Although off-ball linebackers typically don’t populate the upper reaches of the draft in this era, Parsons is expected to be an exception.
The 6-3, 245-pounder earned All-America honors and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2019 as a sophomore. His sideline-to-sideline range is rare, as are his football instincts. There have been times when his aggressiveness has been used against him, but Parsons looks the part of the complete, three-down linebacker capable of taking over games as a blitzer, run stopper and in coverage.
There was even talk around State College that Parsons could have been tried on offense this season; he’s that gifted an athlete. He gives Derrick Johnson vibes and almost certainly will be a high pick, possibly even in the top 10 overall.
Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman
Bateman has the look of a starting “X” receiver at the next level with the kind of polish and body control you don’t typically see in a 20-year-old with fewer than 1,500 college game reps. The 6-2, 205 Bateman is neither massive by NFL standards, nor exceptionally fast, but he has the kind of game-changing ability every club in the league seeks.
Testing could be semi-important for Bateman come combine time, but he has a chance to start focusing on his testing performance after opting out of the 2020 season. Other minor issues that one scout mentioned to Yahoo Sports are some concentration drops and a lack of blocking prowess.
And certainly, missing out on a potentially prolific season could hurt if others — such as LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, for example — put up huge numbers this season.
Expect Bateman to be in the mix for WR1 honors, firmly in the first-round mix and a potential top-25 selection.
July 29
Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley
Farley was one of the first college players to opt out, and he checks a lot of boxes at one of the NFL’s neediest positions — even while taking an interesting path. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound corner had a fantastic 2019 season, making huge strides after a 2018 campaign in which he struggled.
Farley had a strange ride at Tech, having switched back and forth from receiver and DB, admitting he lost his confidence on defense before regaining it and thriving under the guidance of CB coach Brian Mitchell, a former NFL defensive back. Farley also showed tremendous strength after losing his mother to breast cancer before the 2018 season and hearing criticism from fans for his up-and-down play that year.
Farley had a chance to cement a spot as a top-15 pick with another standout season. There’s belief that he still could end up going very high despite opting out. With great length, fluidity and ball skills, he has the look of an NFL corner.
Injuries are a concern, however, with Farley suffering a torn ACL before his true freshman season, being knocked out of the UNC game for an unspecified injury and missed spring activities following back surgery to repair an injury that caused him to miss the final two games of 2019. He’s now working out at EXOS in Pensacola, Florida, to prepare for next year’s draft.
