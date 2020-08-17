NFL draft: Tracking college football opt-out prospects for 2021

Several college football players have opted out for the 2020 season amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full list of college opt-outs can be found here.

For the players who have forgone their college eligibility, the 2021 NFL draft awaits. Here are some brief scouting snapshots of the prospects whose college football careers are now over:

Aug. 16

Colorado State WR Warren Jackson

The 6-foot-6, 219-pound Jackson caught our eye on a number of occasions last season, starting with his strong opening game against Colorado, through his 214-yard game against New Mexico and finally in his good showing against a solid Boise State defense.

View photos Colorado State WR Warren Jackson turned in a monster performance last season against New Mexico. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images) More

Colorado State quietly has produced three nice NFL receivers in Michael Gallup, Preston Williams and Olabisi Johnson, and Jackson has a chance to join them in the league as a strong performer. His length is most notable on first viewing, and Jackson’s vertical ability must be respected.

Jackson lacks elite speed and might need to work on his strength, separation ability and releases off the line.

There’s enough intrigue to peg him as an early Day 3 prospect with tangible upside and intrigue.

Aug. 8

Pittsburgh DL Jaylen Twyman

Twyman is coming off a breakout season in 2019, logging a team-high 10.5 sacks while rushing mostly from the interior. Although Twyman profiles as a 3-technique rusher, he has displayed some nice versatility as Pitt asked him to move up and down the line and even stand up on occasion.

At 6-2 and 290 pounds, Twyman isn’t massive, but he plays with a low center of gravity, gets off the snap extremely quickly and always seems to have his motor running hot. There are times when he struggles to locate the ball and can work on his strength, but teams that slant their defensive linemen and seek gap shooters can find a home for his penetration skills.

Twyman sits in the Round 2 range, but strong workouts could lift his stock higher.

Aug. 6

Purdue WR Rondale Moore

It’s hard not to appreciate the powder-keg playmaker Moore, who isn’t big but packs elite elusiveness and surprising strength into his 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame. Moore might be close to maxed out size-wise, but he absolutely has NFL-caliber traits.

Over the past two seasons, PFF has credited him with 1,102 yards after the catch on his 1,643 receiving yards — a staggeringly high percentage. Purdue moved him all around (slot, wide, backfield) and used Moore extensively as a receiver, runner, and kick and punt returner, averaging 13.3 touches and nearly one TD per game.

With only 17 career games and fewer than 1,000 plays, Moore’s tape evaluation will be limited. He missed most of last season with a leg injury and also underwent offseason finger surgery before opting out for 2020.

Still, there’s a ton to love in this big-play machine who was dazzling as a true freshman in 2018. We also can’t wait to see how he tests at the NFL scouting combine. Here’s Moore back-squatting 600 pounds — nearly 3.5 times his weight! — as a 175-pounder that year:

Even with the questions with Moore as a prospect, seeing him land in Round 1 in 2021 wouldn’t be a surprise.

Miami EDGE Greg Rousseau

The supremely gifted Rousseau (6-7, 260 pounds) is a fascinating study. He’s coming off a 15.5-sack season as a redshirt sophomore, leading to some Julius Peppers comparisons. But he appears to be a work in progress who might not be instant coffee as an NFL pass rusher.

Physically, Rousseau has it all: length, twitchy quickness, emerging power and a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. He also thrived last season more on that physical ability and less with refined technique. Rousseau could be dominated on the next level by savvy tackles who can use his lack of polish against him early on.

Story continues