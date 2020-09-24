NFL draft: Top-tier SEC talent raises the bar for this week's prospects to watch

Now we’re cooking with gas.

The past few weeks of college football — marred by canceled games — have been a pretty slow burn. But the main courses are starting to arrive, and boy, are we hungry.

With the SEC starting play Saturday and several big-game 2021 NFL draft prospects in action, this week’s prospect matchups feature some real heavyweight battles.

Auburn WRs Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz vs. Kentucky secondary

Auburn’s dangerous WR duo is back for at least another year, although it would not be stunning if both of them consider entering the 2021 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound Williams has the chiseled body and contested-catch skill to make an impact on the next level. The 6-foot, 180-pound Schwartz has the blinding speed teams are seeking these days.

But both have clear room to improve their draft stocks. Williams must show that he has better movement skills and quickness, too often taking too long to gear down on routes or change directions. Schwartz must prove to be more reliable as a complete receiver, and his 2019 season was marred by hand and hamstring injuries that bookended his year and held him back.

Standing in their way is what should be a good Wildcats secondary again. It was a unit rife with questions a year ago, but S Yusuf Corker and CB Brandin Echols, two 2021 draft-eligible prospects worth keeping an eye on, helped make it the SEC’s statistically best pass defense a year ago.

Echols is an excitable defensive back who looked like he was just scratching the surface last season after arriving from junior college. And despite struggling early in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech, allowing a touchdown grab, Echols made the game’s signature play — a massive hit that forced a walk-off scoop and score by teammate Jordan Wright.

View photos Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams has a penchant for making highlight-reel grabs. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Echols lines up primarily outside. He’s likely to square off at times with the yoked-up Williams (who actually shed some weight this offseason, dropping from 224 pounds to 211, which should help with his quickness). Williams can make the highlight catch appear routine, with terrific physical skills and a big size advantage in this game.

Corker is UK’s best deep safety, but he also will man the slot. That means he and Schwartz could lock horns quite a bit. Schwartz operates inside and out but spent more time in the slot last season. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has said he wants to move Schwartz around and feels that he’s ready for a breakout season now that he’s injury-free.

Schwartz’s deep speed — he’s sometimes called the fastest man in college football — will tax this secondary. The 6-foot, 197-pound Corker is a strong tackler with a cornerback background who has caught the eye of NFL scouts.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts vs. Ole Miss defense

Our preseason TE1 jumps into the fray. We’re big fans of Miami’s Brevin Jordan, and it’s exciting that we’ll see Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth this season. Both figure to be highly rated tight ends in the 2021 class.

But Pitts is the kind of rare physical specimen and difference-maker that, in our minds, pushes him to the top of the TE list this year. At 6-6 and 239 pounds, he’s built in sort of the Darren Waller mold of tight end — basically a king-sized, game-changing receiver who has the length and leverage to help as a blocker, too.

How a potentially overmatched Ole Miss defense, led now by new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, will handle Pitts is anyone’s guess.

View photos Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is too big to be covered by most defensive backs, and he can leave linebackers in his dust. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) More

