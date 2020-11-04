NFL draft: Top MAC prospects for the 2021 NFL draft

The 2020 college football season clearly has been missing something. Is it possible we just need a little more #MACtion in our lives?

We’re about to find out. The conference kicks off play Wednesday night and will be invading your weekdays for the following six-plus weeks, and a return to normalcy in the conference … likely means a dose of chaos that will vibe quite nicely with what 2020 has offered us to this point.

The current group of schools for the conference has been in place since the start of the 2016 MAC season. In the four NFL drafts since then, those schools have produced an average of seven selections per year.

You’ll likely recognize many of the names, including Kareem Hunt, Kenny Golladay, Diontae Johnson, Maxx Crosby and Corey Davis. Prior to that, the conference produced respectable first-round prospects (Khalil Mack, Jimmie Ward and Muhammad Wilkerson, among others) and several other Day 2 selections.

The 2020 NFL draft was a down year for the conference, producing its lowest output since the mid-1990s, with only two picks: Indianapolis Colts fifth-round OL Danny Pinter (Ball State) and Los Angeles Rams seventh-round PK Sam Sloman (Miami-Ohio).

This year could see an uptick toward a typical MAC draft haul, even if it might lack some of the future Pro Bowl talent that the conference has produced. Here are the conference’s NFL prospects whom we’re most interested in, including two underclassmen, as the MAC gets underway.

Miami (Ohio) OT Tommy Doyle

The highest-graded MAC senior this year, according to sources we’ve spoken with this year, is Doyle.

The 6-foot-7, 316-pound left tackle opted out of the season (along with RedHawks C Danny Godlevske, a UDFA-type talent) when the MAC originally canceled the fall season. But when the MAC reopened for business, boom, Doyle came back.

We’re happy. He has the length and pass-blocking chops to be a Day 2 pick after earning some second-round grades over the summer. We watched his tape against Buffalo Bills second-round EDGE A.J. Epenesa and were very impressed.

The MAC has a nice history of producing OL talent (Eric Fisher, Joe Staley), and Doyle appears next in that line. With a strong final season, he will end up somewhere in my top 60 or 80 overall prospects for 2021.

Kent State QB Dustin Crum

Crum is a junior with a year of eligibility left. He’s by no means close to a final product, and Crum certainly could end up back in school and in the 2022 class.

But if this dual-threat QB takes a step forward from the high level he achieved in a breakout 2019 season (20 TD passes, six rush TDs, two interceptions), despite facing constant pressure behind a horrid pass-blocking line, Crum might be a dark-horse candidate to declare early for 2021.

Buffalo OT-OG Kayode Awosika

He’s not a name we’ve seen much in national media circles, but NFL scouts absolutely are hip to Awosika as a prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 301-pound right tackle is a beast as a run blocker, helping spring the Bulls to a school-record 3,256 rush yards last season, and he was part of a unit that allowed a mere eight sacks all season. (PFF graded Awosika as allowing three sacks on 271 pass plays in 2019).

Perhaps a move inside to guard is in the offing for Awosika, who appears to lack great length. But we believe the team captain and all-MAC selection has a chance to be a top-100 overall pick after earning some third-round grades this summer.

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

Patterson certainly benefited from Awosika and the Bulls’ great offensive line a year ago. But we are not going to take anything away from Patterson, a very slippery and quick back who always seems to churn out more yards than the play was designed for.

