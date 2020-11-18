NFL draft top 5 snapshot: Quarterbacks go 1-2-3 with revamped draft order

Every week until the final 2021 NFL draft order is set, we’ll take a look at how the top five picks are shaping up — and provide a mini-mock draft. Think of it as a snapshot of how the top of the draft is looking.

The top two spots remain the same this week, with the Washington Football Team sliding up from No. 5 to 3 and the Dallas Cowboys moving down one slot, from No. 3 to 4.

Last week, the New York Giants were in the fourth overall spot. With a win on Sunday, they dropped all the way to No. 8. That helped vault the Chargers — losers of three straight — into the bottom of the top five.

Just on the outside looking in? The Miami Dolphins, thanks to the Houston Texans. Miami owns the Texans’ first-round pick, which now falls at No. 6. (And the Dolphins also have their own first-rounder at No. 22 after ripping off five straight victories.)

Rounding out the top 10 are the Cincinnati Bengals at seven, the Carolina Panthers at nine and the Atlanta Falcons at No. 10.

In this mini-mock, we have QBs going off the board with the first three selections. The last time that happened was 1999, when Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith went 1-2-3 overall.

A quick look at how the top five picks of the 2021 NFL draft are shaping up entering Week 10. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

1. New York Jets (0-9)

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Both the Jets (bye week) and Lawrence (COVID) are back in action this weekend. We’ll see if anything upsets the Trevor-to-the-Big-Apple cart.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

It’s Jake Luton again at QB for the Jags in Week 11. Fun fact: Luton completed his only college pass against Fields’ Buckeyes in 2018 (Fields was at Georgia then).

3. Washington Football Team (2-7)

BYU QB Zach Wilson

This would be the highest a Cougar has ever been drafted. It would be the second time Washington has picked in the top three in as many years.

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-7)

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

What would happen, if this is how the order ends up, if Washington took Sewell at No. 3? Dallas’ phone lines would have to be open for a trade.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (2-7)

Story continues

LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

They’d love Sewell protecting his former college teammate, Justin Herbert. But landing Chase or Jaylen Waddle; taking a corner or an edge rusher; or trading down could all be on the table for their first-rounder. Our bet is that they end up a few slots lower by season’s end.

More from Yahoo Sports: