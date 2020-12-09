NFL draft top-5 snapshot: Battle for Trevor Lawrence almost shifted dramatically Sunday

Every week until the final 2021 NFL draft order is set, we’ll take a look at how the top five picks are shaping up — and provide a mini-mock draft. Think of it as a snapshot of how the top of the draft is looking.

For a few minutes on Sunday, we were on the verge of a seismic shift in the 2021 NFL draft order.

First, the New York Jets were beating the Las Vegas Raiders with five minutes to go in the game. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars, almost on cue, tied their game with just over a minute left against the Minnesota Vikings.

Things got so wild, the Jaguars’ radio broadcast was updating play-by-play events of the Jets’ game while Jacksonville had the ball. Alas, Trevor Lawrence remains projected to the same team we’ve paired him to for months now.

The Jets ended up blowing their game in the final seconds. The Jaguars lost in overtime. It was a dramatic few minutes of action that ended up not affecting the top of the draft one bit.

But it was fun while it lasted!

And wildly, the top seven spots remain the same from last week’s order. The Atlanta Falcons jumped from No. 10 to the eighth spot, and the Miami Dolphins — owners of the Houston Texans’ first-round pick — move back to No. 9.

The Denver Broncos, after losing two straight, round out the top 10.

A quick look at the top of the 2021 NFL draft. (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports)

1. New York Jets (0-12)

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

You can thank Lamar Jackson — the Jets’ corner, not the Ravens QB — for giving up the Lawrence-preserving touchdown. Or perhaps that really was Gregg Williams’ parting gift.

Lawrence had one of his weakest 2020 performances on Saturday, but it’s going to take a seismic event to knock him off this perch.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11)

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

The debate has become interesting: Fields or Zach Wilson?

Wilson’s sub-standard game against Coastal Carolina won’t end up affecting his draft stock too much, just like Fields’ struggles vs. Indiana a few weeks ago feel like a distant memory.

Until the Jaguars select a general manager, assuming they remain in this spot, we are sticking with Fields.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1)

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

In 1979, the Bengals allowed 63 sacks, finished 4-12 and earned the No. 3 pick in the 1980 draft — and took Anthony Munoz. In 2020, the Bengals are on pace to allow 59 sacks and currently are in the three slot again. Is Sewell a Munoz-like franchise changer?

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-8)

Penn State LB Micah Parsons

The Cowboys’ run defense against the Ravens, as it has been for the entire season, was horrific. That’s 862 rush yards allowed in the past three games. Parsons is excellent against the run and is a natural blitzer, too.

Will the Cowboys try to move down in this situation? You’d have to assume so.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (3-9)

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Chargers would love Sewell. A trade down (to a team wanting Zach Wilson?) would make a lot of sense if not. If they move down, I could see them seeking Northwestern OT-OG Rashawn Slater, even if his 32 3/4-inch arms will give some teams pause.

Here, we give the Chargers an extremely talented cover man who can help boost their secondary.

