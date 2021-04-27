NFL Draft-a-thon 2021

The Patriots have had a lot of success drafting cornerbacks since Bill Belichick's arrival, specifically in the later rounds and even in free agency. Will they strike again at the all important position in 2021?
The 49ers' franchise-altering decision rests on Kyle Shanahan's shoulders.
ATLANTA — One swing from Kris Bryant erased the four-run lead the Atlanta Braves built. After Chicago Cubs starter Zach Davies put his team in a bad spot by allowing four runs in the first inning, Bryant’s grand slam in the third tied the score and gave the Cubs a fresh shot at securing a series-opening win. But twice Cubs pitchers failed to deliver a shutdown inning after the offense tied the ...
If you think Trey Lance is going to slide down the board on Thursday, then you'll want to take a look at this NFL Draft prop bet.
It's not clear if a running back will go in the first round of the NFL draft, but there are plenty of intriguing prospects worth following. Liz Loza examines the incoming RB class.
It seems the Patriots will look to go another direction.
One of the knocks on quarterback Trey Lance as he enters the 2021 draft has been his lack of experience. While Lance won a national championship with North Dakota State in 2019, because of the pandemic he started only 17 college games. He displayed how dynamic he was in those contests, throwing for 2,786 yards [more]
The 2021 NFL Draft order will likely be shaken up between now and Thursday night, but it never hurts Eagles fans to speculate how the first five picks might play out.
Giants seven-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick for Big Blue.
This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.
Montreal Canadiens fans will eagerly watch Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames as 20-year-old prospect Cole Caufield makes his NHL debut. The team announced via Twitter that coach Dominique Ducharme "confirms that Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut tonight in Calgary." Caufield was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and won the 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's best player after putting up 30 goals and 22 assists in 31 games at Wisconsin.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/25/2021
Jamie Benn scored the winning goal 2:44 into overtime Monday as the Dallas Stars defeated visiting Carolina 4-3, with the Hurricanes still able to secure a playoff spot despite the loss. Benn, who added three assists, scored his 11th goal of the season as the Stars continued their recent torrid pace. Carolina, which leads the Central Division, will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year in a feat achieved for the first time since the franchise relocated from Hartford, Conn., to North Carolina in advance of the 1997-98 season.
Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.
Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/24/2021
Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.
While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.
Mock draft watch: Draft Wire digs defense for the Browns in 2-rounder