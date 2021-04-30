NFL draft: The QB-needy Broncos didn't trade and didn't take a QB either, draft CB Patrick Surtain II

Since Peyton Manning retired, the Denver Broncos have been on a hamster wheel at quarterback. They have collected pretty much every stop-gap option they could find. Nothing has worked.

If there's no Aaron Rodgers trade coming, every Broncos fan will be tracking Justin Fields and Mac Jones closely. If either one becomes a star, the anguish will be real.

The Broncos didn't trade for Rodgers when they were on the clock in the first round Thursday night, and they didn't take Fields or Jones at No. 9 either. They took Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain is a very good player. But it wasn't an answer at quarterback, yet.

Broncos pass on QBs

The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater earlier this week. Bridgewater didn't do much with the Carolina Panthers last season. The Panthers took on $7 million of Bridgewater's salary, with the Broncos picking up $3 million, and got just a sixth-round pick back.

That's not the mark of a long-term solution at quarterback.

The Broncos also have Drew Lock, who has had some moments in his two seasons but also hasn't sold anyone that he can be an above-average starting quarterback.

If the Broncos land Rodgers — former Broncos lineman Mark Schlereth, a radio host on 104.3 The Fan in Denver said the team wouldn't take a quarterback in the first round because a Rodgers deal was close — then it will make sense that Denver didn't make a move at quarterback.

Until then, there will be scrutiny.

Surtain will help Broncos

Fields' fall in the draft was a bit odd. He was a fantastic player at Ohio State. But many reporters said he could fall a bit, and he did.

The Broncos reportedly were interested in Jones, but passed when he was available at the No. 9 pick.

Surtain helps a Broncos defense that needed some fresh blood. He was a great cornerback at Alabama and could be a fantastic player for many years with the Broncos.

He's just not a quarterback.

