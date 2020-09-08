NFL draft: The 6 best prospect performances we watched last weekend

It wasn’t a banner weekend for college football, with a limited schedule serving as a soft opening in this expectedly strangest of seasons.



There still were notable performances among the nine games, including a few by players expected to compete for jobs on NFL Sundays. Here were a few NFL draft prospects who caught our eye in the week that was.

Memphis QB Brady White

SMU’s Shane Buechele was probably the highest-rated NFL prospect to lace up the cleats this past week, but White really caught our attention against Arkansas State. Granted, the Red Wolves’ defense allowed a lot of points and yards last season, but White’s strong performance — 26-of-36 passing, 275 yards, four TDs, one pick — had us sitting up in our chair a few times.

White delivered some nice anticipation throws with touch (such as his corner-of-the-end-zone TD pass to Sean Dykes), manipulated defensive backs with his eyes a few times and displayed his knack for scrambling for first downs. He has to be careful with some of his tight-window once the competition gets stiffer, but White seems to maximize his limited physical skills.

Brady White, right, made some nice throws in the opener, including a pretty TD pass to Sean Dykes, left, against Arkansas State. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Some scouts might ding him for a lack of arm strength and for a hitch in his delivery (it’s a bit three-quarters-ish, a la Philip Rivers or Drew Lock). White is also a bit of a flick thrower.

Still, White has made big strides since arriving as an Arizona State transfer and battling injuries along the way, and he is a player we’ll be watching this season. His 454-yard bowl game against Penn State last season wasn’t as clean as the numbers suggest, but he showed some gumption in that one.

BYU QB Zach Wilson

Wilson is a polarizing prospect with fascinating potential, but his regression in 2019 caused some folks to cool on him. In the opener, Wilson — who beat Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney for the starting job in camp — looked phenomenal. The “Mormon Manziel,” as some have called him, completed 13 of 18 passes for 232 yards and two TDs in an abbreviated night of work in the blowout of the Midshipmen.

Wilson threw an interception and had a fumble, but the pick was excusable in that his target had his feet tripped up by a defender right when Wilson let go of the pass.

He makes plays that make your heart skip a beat or two (such as a risky shovel pass on fourth-and-goal), but overall it was an impressive season debut for the junior.

Not everyone is enamored with his skills as he earned Day 3 grades coming into the year, but there’s no doubt that Wilson threw the ball Monday night with better zip and confidence than he appeared to most of last season. Doing so without standout tight end Matt Bushman, who was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles, made it all the more impressive.

SMU WR Reggie Roberson Jr.

Roberson had a nice, efficient game Saturday in the win over Texas State, hauling in six passes (on eight targets) for 99 yards and a touchdown. If there was a knock I had on him coming into the season, it was that he was a bit hot and cold a year ago (and really for the past two seasons). Part of that had to do with the presence of James Proche, a Baltimore Ravens sixth-rounder in this past spring’s draft.

Southern Methodist wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. had a nice opener against Texas State. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Now with Proche gone, Roberson should be the volume receiver in the Mustangs’ offense. Shane Buechele did a good job of working the ball around in the first game — eight pass catchers saw two or more targets — but Roberson was the man he looked for in key spots. His 51-yard TD grab was a nice adjustment to an off-target throw without gearing down, displaying some of his nice ball skills.

