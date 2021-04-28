  • Oops!
NFL draft: Teddy Bridgwater trade shifts focus for both Broncos, Panthers

Eric Edholm
·2 min read
A trade involving a sixth-round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers could have a major effect on the top of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Panthers agreed to deal QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth (No. 191 overall) on Wednesday. 

On the surface, you might not think this deal has teeth. But reading between the lines, it wouldn't be stunning to see this alter the first-round approaches of both teams.

They're picking back to back, Nos. 8 (Carolina) and 9 (Denver) overall in Round 1. It could lead to the top 10 changing shape Thursday night.

Let's take a look at what the effects might be for each team:

How it affects the Panthers

Moving Bridgewater helps them from a financial standpoint, and it thins out the QB depth chart by one.

Newly acquired Sam Darnold is the presumptive starter, and P.J. Walker (who started a game last season) is still there, along with 2019 third-rounder Will Grier and Saints castoff Tommy Stevens.

Is that enough to make them feel comfy? We'll see.

So could Trey Lance or Justin Fields be in play at 8? Maybe. Or maybe they move back — hello, New England? — and peddle the pick to a QB-needy team and grab one later on.

In our revised final mock draft, which was updated after the Bridgewater trade, we gave them Lance. But before that, Penei Sewell was the pick. It wouldn't stun me if they like him enough to take him there either.

The trade-down option, however, is one that has been blowing in the wind for weeks. We think they'd prefer to move back.

Cornerback and offensive line are two spots Carolina could address.

How it affects the Broncos

The Broncos were one of the possibilities to either grab a quarterback there, or possibly move up for one. That possibility feels quite unlikely now. Bridgwater figures to challenge Drew Lock for the starting role, setting up an interesting battle.

On the one hand, it wouldn't hurt to take, say, Lance (if he's there) and put him on ice for a few years. But on the other, we also could see head coach Vic Fangio pressing for more immediate help as he tries to cling to a job. Will new GM George Paton go that route?

Sewell certainly could work, as could Northwestern's Rashawn Slater; they need a right tackle badly, we suspect. And Fangio has been pining for a great inside linebacker for a few years now, so that's certainly a position we think they could target if the right one is on the board.

But the gut feeling here is that a QB at 9, after just trading for Teddy, no longer feels right.

More from Yahoo Sports:

