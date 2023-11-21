NFL draft: Tanking Rankings entering Week 12

Unbearable for Carolina

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

The Panthers are digging a deep cave with their play and the Bears have to love what is going on in Carolina.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6, strength of schedule .500)

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Raiders thought they played their way out of the Tanking Rankings, but then they met Miami and sank below .500 again.

13. LA Rams (4-6, strength of schedule ,529)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rams won a thriller and swept the season series from Seattle. However, with the good, comes bad — as has been the case frequently. Cooper Kupp went out with an ankle injury, which makes battling into the NFC playoffs an even more difficult test.

12. LA Chargers (4-6, strength of schedule .529)

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

How many times and how many ways will the Chargers find to lose one-score games? They are not good enough. This can’t be considered bad luck anymore.

11. New York Jets (4-6, strength of schedule .520)

(USAT)

The Jets’ trip is heading south — and we don’t only mean because they play Miami on a Black Friday game. That contest is at MetLife and has the potential to be ugly. There can’t be a good reason for Aaron Rodgers to play again in 2023 if Gang Green is out of the playoff hunt.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6, strength of schedule .483)

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bucs ran into a sizzling Brock Purdy and continued their fizzling ways recently. A complete one-eighty from the beginning of the year.

9. Green Bay Packers (4-6, strength of schedule .469)

(USAT)

The Packers caught the Chargers late and are starting to show some signs of offensive life. It won’t lead to a playoff spot but it is a sign of brightness for the future.

8. Atlanta Falcons (4-6, strength of schedule .424)

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta was on a bye, not that anyone noticed.

7. Washington Commanders (4-7, strength of schedule .497)

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

There are embarrassing losses and then there is what happened to the Commanders against the Giants.

6. Tennessee Titans (3-7, strength of schedule .544)

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

There should be a long-form piece on how far (and why) the Titans have fallen as quickly as they did in 2023.

5. New York Giants (3-8, strength of schedule .520)

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Your QB is sacked nine times and you win by double digits. Go figure.

4. Chicago Bears (3-8, strength of schedule .488)

(Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears’ loss to the Lions was horrendous. They allowed 17 points in a blink as the game was ending, which turned the possible win into an embarrassing loss.

3. New England Patriots (2-8, strength of schedule .538)

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Patriots had a bye as well, which should make for interesting personnel updates in Week 12.

2. Arizona Cardinals (2-9, strength of schedule .545)

(USAT)

Shhhh… The Cardinals lost to the Texans but are nowhere near as bad as their record indicates.

1. Chicago Bears via Carolina Panthers (1-9, strength of schedule .524)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

This may be a moment the Panthers come to rue. They could have sent the Chicago Bears the No. 1 pick in 2024 for the right to choose Bryce Young.

Story originally appeared on List Wire