NFL draft suit tracker: See 2022’s eye-catching looks

The NFL draft is in full swing, and this year's most talented prospects are ready to cross that stage and head into their professional football careers.

The draft is set in Las Vegas for the very first time, and it's the perfect place for the country's top football stars to don their best looks on the infamous Las Vegas Strip near the historic Bellagio fountains.

The draft has always been home to eye-popping looks over the years. Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith was recently chosen as the draft-day outfit champion. The No. 10 pick in last year’s draft faced off against Hall of Famer Deion Sanders in the final round and pulled off a 54% to 46% win and this year’s newest looks will be coming after his crown.

Follow along as we track this year's best looks:

Aidan Hutchinson

USA Today Images

Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NBA Draft

Hutchinson's draft-day suit was not only classy but it included a memorable touch. His mother took the mantras that he said over the years and included them into the lining of his suit jacket.

The No. 2 overall pick also accessorized his suit with a special dog-tag necklace that honored his great grandfather who was a World War II veteran.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

USA Today Images

Ahmad Gardner at the 2022 NFL Draft

Drip too Saucey ðŸ’§ðŸ”¥



ðŸ“º: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/oz5VRJekq9 — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Sauce Gardner really arrived at the draft with iced-out sauce bottle chain ðŸ”¥ @iamSauceGardner



(via @GoBEARCATS) pic.twitter.com/8ljFTwKHyU — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Gardner took the carpet dripping in a light blue suit that matched the blue Vegas skies, but eyes were immediately drawn to his custom "sauce" piece that laid on around his neck. The chain was accompanied by a diamond bottle of sauce, one that he claims is all purpose because, according to the University of Cincinnati cornerback, "you can never have too much sauce."

The No. 4 overall pick was sure to remind us that his "saucey" play on the field matches his "saucey" fits.

Malik Willis

USA Today Images

Malik Willis at the 2022 NFL Draft

Willis looked very sharp in a corduroy black suit and a white shirt, but his shoe choice took the cake as he walked across the carpet in a jeweled and spiky pair of silver sneakers.

Ikem Ekwonu

Ekwonu took to the carpet wearing a white floral patterned suit that incorporated the Nigerian flag in the lapel.

The North Carolina star also dripped in a custom piece that read "ickey," - his nickname - and "704" that represents his hometown of Charlotte, N.C. where the sixth-overall pick will remain as he joins the Carolina Panthers.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Does @kayvont have the suit of the night? ðŸ‘€ðŸ”¥



ðŸ“º: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/EiPeKgDxUs — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Thibodeaux is one that doesn't lack confidence and he proved that as he walked across the carpet in a black suit that was draped with ruby-colored stones. The fifth-overall pick is headed to New York where he will join the Giants, and if his draft outfit is any indication of his professional future, then the future looks bright.

Jordan Davis

USA Today Images

Jordan Davis at the 2022 NFL Draft

Davis walked across the red carpet in a black suit with a red stripe across the suit and dazzling diamond pieces. The Georgia star was picked up by the Eagles after they traded the 15th pick to the Texans for the No. 13 spot.

Davis was also sure to accessorize his suit with his shiny Championship ring.

Nakobe Dean

USA Today Images

Nakobe Dean at the 2022 NFL Draft

Dean arrived to the 2022 NFL Draft in the finest of style. With a velvet hat and white Alexander McQueen sneakers, the University of Georgia Linebacker also made sure to accessorize his peach colored suit with his shiny new championship ring.

Jermaine Johnson

USA Today Images

Jermaine Johnson at the 2022 NFL Draft

USA Today Images

Johnson shined on the 2022 NFL Draft carpet in a satin suit and a pair of velvet shoes. The 23-year-old defensive lineman was sure to accessorize his draft-day outfit with some dazzling diamond pieces.

Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams had to pull out the TD celly on the red carpet. @bigsgjamo | @AlabamaFTBL



ðŸ“º: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/EiwKrRKhuy — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

USA Today Images

Jameson Williams at the 2022 NFL Draft

Williams' NFL draft day fit was on the "money" as he donned a bright red suit that was accompanied by a shiny diamond piece that included a dollar sign.