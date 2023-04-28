This NFL draft stat shows how dominant Georgia’s defense really is

Head coach Kirby Smart has transformed Georgia’s defense into one of the most formidable units in college football, with a track record of not only dominating on the field but also producing top-tier NFL talent.

NFL teams have clearly taken notice of UGA’s success and have embraced the defensive teachings of Smart and his team.

The Bulldogs have had a first-round defender taken at every defensive position over the last three NFL drafts, including three selections on Thursday night. Since 2021, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles account for six of the eight Georgia defenders to be selected in the first round, with three selections each.

Here’s where each first-round Bulldog defender has landed over that time span:

Nose tackle: Jordan Davis

Where he was drafted: No. 13, Philadelphia Eagles (2022)

Defensive tackle: Jalen Carter

Where he was drafted: No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles (2023)

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt

Where he was drafted: No. 28, Green Bay Packers (2022)

Edge: Travon Walker

Where he was drafted: No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars (2022)

Outside linebacker: Nolan Smith

Where he was drafted: No. 30, Philadelphia Eagles (2023)

Inside linebacker: Quay Walker

Where he was drafted: No. 22, Green Bay Packers (2022)

Cornerback: Erick Stokes

Where he was drafted: No. 29, Green Bay Packers (2021)

Safety: Lewis Cine

Where he was drafted: No. 32, Minnesota Vikings (2022)

