NFL Draft: Will a Stark County football player get selected in Day 3 this afternoon?

A year ago, two former Stark County high school football players were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft — the Chicago Bears selected Dominique Robinson, and the Las Vegas Raiders selected Thayer Munford Jr.

This year could be different. With the 2023 NFL draft underway, it's unlikely two, or even one, former Stark County players will get drafted.

That does not mean some former Stark standouts are not on the radar of NFL teams. Three players, in particular, have reason to be confident they could sign as a free agent not long after the draft ends, or perhaps get selected during this afternoon's final day of the draft.

Here's a look at each of the three:

Josh Chandler-Semedo (Canton McKinley), linebacker, Colorado

Chandler-Semedo had a productive college career across four years in West Virginia and one season in Colorado. He received All-Big 12 and Pac-12 honors and has received interest from multiple NFL teams. The biggest question for the McKinley grad is his size. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 225 pounds. His productivity, though, shows that did not hinder him in college. Chandler-Semedo is projected to play weakside linebacker and could land anywhere as a day-three pick or undrafted free agent.

Matt Carrick (Perry), offensive lineman, Michigan State

Carrick was a highly recruited lineman coming out of Perry. Listed at 6-5, 320 pounds, Carrick spent six years with the Spartans. Unfortunately, injuries plagued Carrick's college career. For now, Carrick is healthy and willing to play anywhere on the interior line and might get a chance to get an invite to training camp.

Chris Anthony (Massillon), offensive lineman, Morgan State

Anthony, at 6-4, 290 pounds, hopes to carve out a spot in the NFL coming out of a small school. After graduating from Massillon, Anthony played his first two seasons at Eastern Kentucky and then finished his college career at Morgan State. His resume includes paving the way for the Bears' rushing attack, averaging 147.2 yards a game, and making second-team All-MEAC. Anthony also played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

