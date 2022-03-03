NFL draft: Slimmer Evan Neal, possible No. 1 overall pick, will skip combine drills

INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, the current odds-on favorite to be the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, said Thursday that he will not be working out at the scouting combing.

“Had a long season,” Neal said of his decision to skip combine drills. “I wanted to give myself a little bit more time to prepare. After talking with my agent [Damarius Bilbo], he thought that would be the best route to take for me.”

Neal didn't confirm whether he'd work out at Alabama's pro day next week but did say he "definitely want[s] to go out there and show the coaches I can move."

The biggest takeaway from his media session on Thursday: Neal's svelte appearance.

The 6-foot-7 Neal was listed at 351 pounds at Alabama but said he weighed 337 at the combine.

“I’ve always just been a big guy,” Neal said Thursday. “I’ve never seen myself as having a true weight problem, for sure. I feel comfortable playing at all those weights. But I definitely feel like the weight that I’m at now is more optimal.”

Neal played left tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2021. He also started at right tackle in 2020 and left guard in 2019.

Possible No. 1 overall pick Evan Neal speaks at the 2022 NFL scouting combine. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Several teams high in the draft could use offensive line help, and Neal is competing with several OL prospects — including North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, Mississippi State's Charles Cross and Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning — for OL1 honors.

He also could be the first pick overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars are considering Neal at that spot, and head coach Doug Pederson told Yahoo Sports earlier this week what he needs to see in an offensive lineman to be the top pick in the draft.

BetMGM has installed Neal as the fairly heavy favorite to be picked first overall at -135, down from -145 earlier in the week. The next-lowest odds belong to Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (+275), followed by North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu (+350) and Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (+1200).

Incredibly, for all the talent the school has produced in recent decades, Neal could be the first Bama player taken first since Washington took QB Harry Gilmer atop the 1948 draft. The last Bama player to go second overall: Cornelius Bennett in 1987.

Joe Namath was the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 1965 AFL draft prior to its merger with the NFL.

“It definitely would be a sense of pride for sure,” Neal said. “But there’s other extremely, incredible prospects here as well. ...

"Wherever I get drafted, I’ll be extremely happy. What prospect wouldn’t want to go No. 1 overall? That would be a dream come true, for sure. Whatever team calls my name, I’ll be extremely happy.”