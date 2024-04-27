NFL Draft: Six Michigan players taken on Day 2; three in a row in 3rd Round

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Make that seven national champion Wolverines taken in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit so far.

In the second round two Michigan standouts were taken when Kris Jenkins was drafted 49th by the Bengals and teammate Mike Sainristil was picked 50th by the Commanders.

In Round 3, linebacker Junior Colson was drafted 69th by the LA Chargers - and his old coach Jim Harbaugh. Later that round, Blake Corum was taken 83rd by the LA Rams, Roman Wilson by the Steelers and Zak Zinter by the Browns - the last three, back-to-back-to-back at 83, 84, and 85.

On Day One Friday quarterback JJ McCarthy was taken by the Minnesota Vikings 10th overall.

The University of Georgia set the record for most players drafted in a single year - 15- since the draft became seven rounds in 1994. While the Wolverines may not hit that lofty mark in 2024's NFL Draft, Michigan will likely be within striking distance.

Jenkins, a defensive tackle, is the son of former NFL standout Kris Jenkins who was a two-time all-pro.

Sainristil is a former receiver who moved to defensive back the past two seasons and quickly became one of Michigan's team leaders and impact players.

Colson was ranked among the top three linebackers available, but the demand on the positions is lower which helped him drop to the third round. Harbaugh grabbed him five picks into the third.

Corum was ranked as the second overall running back by Pro Football Focus.

"His smaller frame means he has shorter strides, which does affect his overall long speed and sideline ability," the draft guide said. "However, they also help yield his calling card as a back: his precise footwork and elite short-area explosiveness."

Wilson at receiver, had an average rank in the end of the top 10 by numerous draft sites.

"Smooth strider with alarming speed once he touches top gear. Wilson primarily focused on attacking the intermediate and deep portions of the field, adding an explosive element to the Wolverines’ ground-and-pound approach," NFL.com wrote.

Zinter, 6 foot 6, 309 pounds, was a stalwart of the offensive line, who was injured in the Ohio State game impacting his draft status.

"Zinter is a smart, tough, athletic interior blocker whose medical evaluation clouded his draft picture, but he has a winner's mentality and is a born leader," the NFL.com scouting report said.

Scouts raved about the other three players - all cornerstones of the U-M defense - in the run-up to the draft.

On Colson: "He was the emotional heartbeat of a championship Michigan defense. He is a full-tilt competitor who brings his all to every game and every practice," according to NFL.com

On Jenkins: "Jenkins had only four career sacks but has the quickness and length to develop into an effective interior pass-rusher at the NFL level," according to ESPN.

On Sainristil: "His balance, instincts and quickness jump out and the testing backs up what he shows on tape. He's smooth turning and running in press. Sainristil is a playmaker," according to ESPN.

McCarthy is the first U-M quarterback to be taken in the first round since his former coach. Jim Harbaugh was picked by the Bears in the 1987 Draft, 26th overall.