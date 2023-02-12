NFL draft simulator offers up 3 big trades for Steelers 1st-round pick

As is the case every year, when the first round of the 2023 NFL draft gets started, there are going to be tons of trades. With the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at pick No. 17, they are in a prime position to move up or down, depending on how things play out. But what is the pick worth if the Steelers wanted to trade back?

For an idea of the value, we turned to the mock draft simulator by Pro Football Network. We ran a one-round simulation and when the Steelers went on the board at No. 17, we had three very different trade offers waiting. Let’s take a look at them a little closer.

Trade 1-Cleveland Browns

On paper, this would be the biggest return for the pick but would also drop the Steelers back the furthest. However, with the Steelers also holding the No. 32 overall pick they would in essence still have a quasi-first-round pick.

Potential Steelers picks-Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV or Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Cleveland gets-Pick No. 17

Pittsburgh gets-Pick No. 42, No. 98, No. 111 and a 2024 second-round pick

Trade 2-Jacksonville Jaguars

If immediate return is the goal, getting the No. 56 overall pick just by sliding back seven spots makes a ton of sense. The difference between the talent isn’t going to be much different and that extra second is huge in this draft.

Potential Steelers picks-Guard O’Cyrus Torrence or linebacker Noah Sewell

Jacksonville gets-Pick No. 17

Pittsburgh gets-Pick No. 24 and No. 56

Trade 3-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A small move equals a small return. I’d be much more in favor of this move if the fifth was for 2023 and not 2024.

Potential Steelers picks-Offensive tackle Anton Harrison or linebacker Trenton Simpson

Tampa gets-Pick No. 17

Pittsburgh gets-Pick No. 19 and a fifth-round pick in 2024

