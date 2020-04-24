NFL draft shows coaches at home. What the heck is going on at Mike Vrabel's house?

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a rather interesting crew assembled at home for the first round of the NFL draft. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Going into the first round of the NFL draft, viewers already knew they were in for a unique experience Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event was taking place remotely, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, team personnel and all the draftees participating from their own homes. So with everyone hanging out in their natural environments, it was to be expected that the cameras were going to pick up some interesting stuff.

That said, it's hard to imagine anyone was prepared to witness what was going on inside Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel's home Thursday night on national TV.

Nothing is normal for anyone in these days of isolation and social distancing, but the Vrabel household seems to be taking it to a new level. The Titans coach appears to have made his team's selection of Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson while flanked by a mulleted fellow wearing one of Vrabel's old Pro Bowl jerseys and a dude dressed as Frozone from "The Incredibles" movies.

Frozone was ready for the Titans Draft. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/hW5tbOikIc — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 24, 2020

“It's been a long quarantine over here, man,” Vrabel told reporters by phone. “We've got a bunch of 19- and 18-year-old kids, and, you know, they're stir crazy. And again, they saw all the other kids as the draft wore on and they said, 'Well, we'll give our own little spin to it.' It was fun.”

Vrabel's oldest son became an unwitting part of the bizarre scene. The coach was sure to clarify to reporters that Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel was not using the bathroom with the door open, as some screenshots made it appear.

Is everything OK in the Vrabel household? pic.twitter.com/Nb4Hf5tXUD — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) April 24, 2020

“Tyler was sitting on a barstool next to his mom, and as fate would have it, it came across as probably something other than that,” Vrabel said. “Carter and Jackson wanted to be a part of it and stand behind me. Tyler wanted nothing to do with it."

The new-look draft provided a glimpse into the makeshift war rooms of folks making the big decisions for other teams too. Some accommodations looked luxurious, others nice and cozy, and some pretty sparse.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians

It would be great if Tom Brady just walked into Arians’ house right now. pic.twitter.com/cNobYeLcyi — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) April 24, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Andy Reid is a national treasure and we must protect him at all costs #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/frn5QSUftJ — Paul Reid (@PaulReid86) April 24, 2020

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

Coolest coach in the Biz! 😎 Take a look at coach Zimmer’s draft room. Things look a little different this year. pic.twitter.com/pr99F5Yenb — MZFOUNDATION (@ZimFoundation) April 23, 2020

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia chilling at home...still has a pencil in his ear pic.twitter.com/P1CsaEwwmq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 24, 2020

New York Giants general manager David Gettleman

When you see a pop up virus on your computer #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/uBatkEy0oE — Jake Rice (@spicemyrice) April 24, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor’s looks like he’s the manager of a car rental place pic.twitter.com/vUSbyF5g3g — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 24, 2020

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick’s draft room, via ABC pic.twitter.com/Sw0FKOJqkS — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 24, 2020

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores putting his kids on the phone to Tua after the pick is all kinds of cute. pic.twitter.com/iLgJuzGbBP — ScottishPackersFan (@ScotlandPackers) April 24, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden

Way too many people in Gruden’s house pic.twitter.com/geFglWc9Wf — Noah Osen (@NoahOsen) April 24, 2020

New York Giants coach Joe Judge

Why is Joe Judge making this pick from someone’s unfinished basement, with dorm room furniture? #2020Draft pic.twitter.com/5PiVrAtNAB — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 24, 2020

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera

Overall, it was a pretty cool concept — although it did lead to at least one thing we will never be able to unsee.