When the 2023 NFL draft was done, it was the usual schools once again leading the pack with the most selections overall and in the first round.

Perineal leader Alabama football got off to a fast start, seeing quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. drafted in the first three picks. Georgia saw two defensive stars go to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round alone, while Ohio State had CJ Stroud go No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans.

When the first round was done the Crimson Tide, Georgia and Ohio State were tied for the most selections, with their conferences tied for the lead between conferences. The only selections from the first round were from Power 5 conferences.

In the end, it was Alabama and Georgia tied for the most picks by any team with 10 apiece. TCU, which fell in the Nntional championship game to Georgia, was just behind with eight draftees. Michigan had seven.

Most picks by school

T1 - Alabama (10)

T1 - Georgia (10)

3 -TCU (8)

4 - Michigan (7)

T5 - Clemson (6)

T5 - Ohio State (6)

T5 - LSU (6)

Most picks by conference

1 - SEC (62)

2 - Big 10 (54)

3 - ACC (30)

4 - Big 12 (29)

First-round picks by school

T1 - Alabama (3)

T1 - Georgia (3)

T1 - Ohio State (3)

T4 - Iowa (2)

T4 - Clemson (2)

18 teams with one selection

First-round selections by conference

T1 - SEC (9)

T1 - BIG 10 (9)

3 - BIG 12 (6)

4 - ACC (4)

5 - Pac 12 (3)

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: NFL Draft: What schools, which conference had the most players taken in 2023?