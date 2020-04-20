NFL Draft: Ryan Pace's 10 best picks as Bears GM, ranked

Yesterday, I looked at the 10 worst draft picks Ryan Pace has made as Bears general manager. It was a little hard to put together the back of the list, because Pace has actually been pretty good at drafting over his five years in Chicago.

The only issue? Pace hasn't been very good in the first round, with three of his four first-round picks landing in the "worst" category. But a lot of Pace's success has come on Day 3, where he turned up his best draft pick and a number of other success stories.

Here's a look at the 10 best draft picks Pace has made

