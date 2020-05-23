Report: Ex-QB, ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf was arrested on Friday afternoon for misdemeanor domestic battery, according to TMZ Sports.

Leaf, per the report, was arrested in Palm Desert, California, and booked on a single domestic battery charge. It’s unclear what incident took place that resulted in his arrest.

The 44-year-old is one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history. The former Washington State standout went No. 2 overall to the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 draft behind Peyton Manning. However he lasted just three seasons in the league — two with San Diego and one with Dallas. In total, he threw just 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while compiling a career 4-17 record.

He later pled guilty to felony burglary and criminal possession of a dangerous drug in 2012, spent time in jail and violated his probation in Texas in 2014 when he broke into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs.

Leaf had turned his life around, got sober, landed a job at ESPN last year as a college football analyst and even co-hosted “NFL Live.”

Ryan Leaf was arrested on Friday in Southern California on domestic battery charges. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

