NFL Draft rumours: 49ers could trade first-round picks, Giants selecting Oregon QB Herbert at No. 4?

With just over 72 hours until Commissioner Roger Goodell begins announcing NFL Draft selections, there is plenty of speculation over what some teams are looking to do with their first-round picks.

The San Francisco 49ers have two first-round picks – the 13th overall and 31st – and are open to trading one or both of them, according to ESPN.

The defending NFC champions do not have picks in the second, third or fourth round – going without any selections from after their pick at 31 until their fifth-round pick at No. 156 – and are looking to accrue more selections, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The New York Giants have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, and theoretically already have a quarterback after selecting Daniel Jones with the sixth pick a year ago, but they are still reportedly interested in Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in the first round.

Giants first-year coach Joe Judge had a FaceTime conversation with Herbert, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and New York has been doing extensive research on the 2020 Senior Bowl MVP.

However, this could just be some gamesmanship by the Giants, as a couple of teams right behind them in the draft – the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 – are in need of a quarterback, and New York could potentially be looking at driving up the price of their pick and trading down.

Jones had an inconsistent rookie season, leading the Giants to a pair of wins in his first two starts but went just 1-10 as a starter the rest of the way. He finished the year completing 61.9 per cent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Herbert was sensational as a senior last season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions for an Oregon team that beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl and finished the year ranked No. 5 in the final AP poll.