NFL Draft rumors: Patriots to meet with Chase Lucas, Darien Butler

The New England Patriots' last draft pick from Arizona State didn't pan out so well, but that apparently isn't deterring them in their scouting for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots will have pre-draft meetings with Sun Devils cornerback Chase Lucas and outside linebacker Darien Butler, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. Those meetings are likely to happen in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.

Lucas and Butler both are projected as late-round picks, per NFL.com. Lucas, who turned 25 last month, played a total of 51 games over five seasons for the Sun Devils, tallying 34 total tackles and six passes defensed over 10 games in 2021.

Butler is a bit undersized at 6-foot, 225 pounds but racked up 68 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and two passes defensed for Arizona State last season and was a three-time captain in Tempe.

New England hasn't had much success drafting from Arizona State: Its last three picks from the school are wide receiver N'Keal Harry (2019), linebacker Christian Sam (2018) and wide receiver Devin Lucien (2016).

Neither Lucas nor Butler are expected to be impact NFL players, but the Patriots' interest in both players reflects the team's desire to get faster on defense, as Butler ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.